India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch IND A vs PAK A Rising Asian Stars Fixture?
India will be up against Pakistan in the Rising Asian Stars 2026 match on November 22 at 3:30 PM IST.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: The rivalry between India and Pakistan will be reignited once again as the two teams will lock horns in the Rising Asian Stars Group B match. The two teams are coming into the contest on the back of victories, and they will aim to continue their winning momentum at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
The BCCI have named a strong India A squad which includes the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav. Abhishek and Sooryavanshi are regulars in the T20I team, while Prince Yadav earned his place in the shortest format recently.
India A entered the contest on the back of a victory against Nepal. Tilak Varma (107) and Kumar Kushagra (117) scored centuries while Prince Yadav picked up a five-wicket haul. Harshit Rana picked four wickets for the India A side.
Pakistan A beat UAE in their previous encounter by 61 runs. Shamyl Hussain (62) and Maaz Sadaqat (53) scored half-centuries. Ali Raza and Sufyan Moqim picked three wickets each.
Head-to-head
Both teams have played 14 List A matches between them, with India A dominating the matchup. They have won nine matches while Pakistan have emgered triumphant in five List A matches.
India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming Details
What will be the date and time for the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture?
The India A vs Pakistan A match will take place on November 20 at 3:30 PM IST.
Where will the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture be held?
The game between India A and Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be held in Doha.
Where to watch the telecast of the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture?
The live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan A match will be on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match?
The live stream of India A’s game will be shown on the SonyLIV app from 3:30 PM IST.
Squads
India A
Tilak Varma (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshad Khan
Pakistan A
Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Shahzaib Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Danish Aziz