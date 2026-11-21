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India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch IND A vs PAK A Rising Asian Stars Fixture?

Hyderabad: The rivalry between India and Pakistan will be reignited once again as the two teams will lock horns in the Rising Asian Stars Group B match. The two teams are coming into the contest on the back of victories, and they will aim to continue their winning momentum at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

The BCCI have named a strong India A squad which includes the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav. Abhishek and Sooryavanshi are regulars in the T20I team, while Prince Yadav earned his place in the shortest format recently.

India A entered the contest on the back of a victory against Nepal. Tilak Varma (107) and Kumar Kushagra (117) scored centuries while Prince Yadav picked up a five-wicket haul. Harshit Rana picked four wickets for the India A side.

Pakistan A beat UAE in their previous encounter by 61 runs. Shamyl Hussain (62) and Maaz Sadaqat (53) scored half-centuries. Ali Raza and Sufyan Moqim picked three wickets each.

Head-to-head

Both teams have played 14 List A matches between them, with India A dominating the matchup. They have won nine matches while Pakistan have emgered triumphant in five List A matches.

India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming Details

What will be the date and time for the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture?

The India A vs Pakistan A match will take place on November 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture be held?