ETV Bharat / sports

IND A vs NZ A: Rishabh Pant To Miss First Two Unofficial Tests; Kumar Kushagra Named As Replacement

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the first two unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A after failing to recover from a left-side strain he sustained during the Irani Cup. The left-handed batter failed to recover in time and will remain sidelined for at least the first two matches of the series.

Kumar Kushagra has been named as his replacement after his impressive run in the recent matches, which include hundreds in the Duleep Trophy final and the India A vs Australia A match.

Pant was selected in the India A squad, but there was a ‘subject to fitness’ condition attached to his participation, as he had suffered a side strain while captaining the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup.

"He remains under the care of the BCCI Medical Team and is recovering well. A decision on his availability for the third match will be taken at a later stage. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Kumar Kushagra as Pant’s replacement for the first two matches," the BCCI said in the release.

Kushagra is one of the four uncapped players in the team, and he will join the likes of Smaran Ravichandran, Vidarbha batter Yash Rathod, and left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary, who will get their first experience of playing at a higher competitive level.

Pant was supposed to captain India A, but Dhruv Jurel will take over the reins of the team in his absence. Senior players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, along with Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, are also part of the squad.