IND A vs NZ A: Rishabh Pant To Miss First Two Unofficial Tests; Kumar Kushagra Named As Replacement
Rishabh Pant was picked in the India A squad for the Test series against New Zealand A, subject to fitness.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the first two unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A after failing to recover from a left-side strain he sustained during the Irani Cup. The left-handed batter failed to recover in time and will remain sidelined for at least the first two matches of the series.
Kumar Kushagra has been named as his replacement after his impressive run in the recent matches, which include hundreds in the Duleep Trophy final and the India A vs Australia A match.
Pant was selected in the India A squad, but there was a ‘subject to fitness’ condition attached to his participation, as he had suffered a side strain while captaining the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup.
🚨 News 🚨 Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the first two India A matches against New Zealand A. Kumar Kushagra has been named as his replacement in the squad. More Details ▶️ https://t.co/GlNfm5b5or #NZAvINDA— BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2026
"He remains under the care of the BCCI Medical Team and is recovering well. A decision on his availability for the third match will be taken at a later stage. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Kumar Kushagra as Pant’s replacement for the first two matches," the BCCI said in the release.
Kushagra is one of the four uncapped players in the team, and he will join the likes of Smaran Ravichandran, Vidarbha batter Yash Rathod, and left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary, who will get their first experience of playing at a higher competitive level.
Rishabh Pant ruled out of the first two India A matches for New Zealand tour as he continues to recover from a left-side strain. - Kumar Kushagra has replaced him. https://t.co/X0PSk5rWUa— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2026
Pant was supposed to captain India A, but Dhruv Jurel will take over the reins of the team in his absence. Senior players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, along with Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, are also part of the squad.
Rahul and Jaiswal are likely to miss two India A matches
There are high chances that the trio of Rahul, Jaiswal and Sundar will not feature in the second and third matches due to a conflict with the ODI series between the senior teams of India and New Zealand.
In the A series, the first fixture will be played from October 24 to 28 in Lincoln, while the second game will be played from October 31 to November 3. The last game of the series will be played from November 7 to 10 in Lincoln.
The first three ODI matches between India and New Zealand will be played on November 4, 7, and 10, which creates a conflict in the scheduling of both series.
India A squad for New Zealand series
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra [WK] (1st and 2nd matches).