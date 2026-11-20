India A vs Nepal Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch IND A vs NEP Rising Asian Stars Fixture?
India A will square off against Nepal in their first game of the 2026 Emerging Asia Cup, where Tilak Varma will lead the Indian team.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Doha (Qatar): India A will kick off their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign against Nepal on November 20 in Doha. The squad, led by Tilak Varma, will lock horns with Nepal at 3:30 PM IST. The BCCI have named a strong India A squad which includes the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav. Abhishek and Sooryavanshi are regulars in the T20I team, while Prince Yadav earned his place in the shortest format recently.
Rinku was a member of India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning squad, while Harshit Rana was part of the team in their 2025 Champions Trophy title win. Tillak Varma, who is currently vice-captain of the T20I squad, will lead the India A team.
𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐃𝐀𝐖𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐊! ⚡ A red-ball battle in Wellington and the Rising Stars taking on Nepal in Doha make Friday a blockbuster day of back-to-back Team India action! 🔥 Watch all the action ,TOMORROW 3:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026
Initially, Rajat Patidar was included in the India A squad, but he pulled out of the tournament. After taking on Nepal, India A will play against arch-rivals Pakistan on November 22.
Tilak Varma and India A’s explosive young brigade square off against Sandeep Lamichhane and a spirited Nepal side! 💙 Watch #INDvNEP in the DP World Asia Cup Rising Stars Men's 2026 TOMORROW, 3:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026
India A vs Nepal Live Streaming Details
What will be the date and time for the India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture?
The India A vs Nepal match will take place on November 20 at 3:30 PM IST.
Where will the India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture be held?
The game between India A and Nepal in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be held in Doha.
Where to watch the telecast of the India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture?
The live telecast of the India A vs Nepal match will be on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match?
The live streaming of the India A’s game will be shown on the SonyLIV app from 3:30 PM IST.
Squads
India A
Tilak Varma (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshad Khan
Nepal
Sandeep Lamichhange (Captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Dev Khanal, Ishan Pandey, Deepak Dumre, Arjun Kumal, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sundeep Jora, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Rashid Khan, Basir Ahamad, Abhishesh Gautam