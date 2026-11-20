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India A vs Nepal Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch IND A vs NEP Rising Asian Stars Fixture?

Doha (Qatar): India A will kick off their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign against Nepal on November 20 in Doha. The squad, led by Tilak Varma, will lock horns with Nepal at 3:30 PM IST. The BCCI have named a strong India A squad which includes the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav. Abhishek and Sooryavanshi are regulars in the T20I team, while Prince Yadav earned his place in the shortest format recently.

Rinku was a member of India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning squad, while Harshit Rana was part of the team in their 2025 Champions Trophy title win. Tillak Varma, who is currently vice-captain of the T20I squad, will lead the India A team.

Initially, Rajat Patidar was included in the India A squad, but he pulled out of the tournament. After taking on Nepal, India A will play against arch-rivals Pakistan on November 22.

India A vs Nepal Live Streaming Details

What will be the date and time for the India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture?

The India A vs Nepal match will take place on November 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture be held?

The game between India A and Nepal in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be held in Doha.

Where to watch the telecast of the India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture?