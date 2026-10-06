ETV Bharat / sports

India, 6 Other Countries Want To Host 2036 Olympics; To Present Games Projects In Nov: IOC

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry speaks during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, in Athens, Greece, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 ( AP )

Lausanne: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said that India, Germany, Qatar and Turkiye are among seven countries with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and have been invited to present their projects to the Future Host Commission in November.

The IOC said the projects will be assessed on a number of technical factors such as venue master-plan and athlete experience, funding strategy, political and public support, Games delivery capabilities, and legacy strategy to create long-term benefits for host communities.

"The Interested Parties currently in Continuous Dialogue with the IOC, with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, are (in alphabetical order): Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye," read a statement from the IOC.

"There are also a number of NOCs taking part in noncommittal talks with the IOC about hosting future Olympic Games beyond 2036. The Interested Parties have been invited to present their projects to the Future Host Commission in November," it added.