IND-W vs ZIM-W: Zimbabwe Women Announce Squad For Historic White-Ball Series Against India
Zimbabwe Women have named a 15-member squad captained by Josephine Nkomo for their first-ever white-ball series against India.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Zimbabwe Women have named a 15-member squad for the historic white-ball tour of India. It will be the first bilateral series between the two nations. Josephine Nkomo will captain the Zimbabwe team, which will have a great exposure facing a quality side like India.
The tour will comprise three T20Is followed by three ODIs. Notably, the ODIs will be a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. The T20I matches will take place on October 16, 18 and 20 at Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara will host the ODIs on October 23, 25 and 28.
ZC retains history-making Zimbabwe Women squad for India tour Details 🔽 https://t.co/mhlU39mkKt https://t.co/IA7ZlfuhaR— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 9, 2026
Zimbabwe will be high on confidence as they registered a landmark victory over West Indies Women at Harare Sports Club. The four-wicket triumph gave Zimbabwe their maiden victory in the ICC Women’s Championship.
Zimbabwe Cricket has retained the same squad that played the ODI and T20 series against the West Indies in September-October. Josephine Nkomo will captain the team, which also includes Bizah and Ndhlovu.
Zimbabwe registered their first historic victory in the ICC Women's Championship by defeating the West Indies women's team by four wickets in the second ODI held in Harare.
Zimbabwe name an unchanged squad for their maiden bilateral international series against India 👊 https://t.co/SYXGVyWMC8— ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2026
India, on the other hand, are entering the contest after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 recently held in Japan. They beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the gold medal match. Earlier, the team beat Japan and England in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively.
Deepti Sharma was the key performer in the match, taking three wickets, while Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil, and Shree Charani also chipped in with their bowling as well.
Zimbabwe squad for India tour
Josephine Nkomo (Captain), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers