ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Zimbabwe Women Announce Squad For Historic White-Ball Series Against India

Hyderabad: Zimbabwe Women have named a 15-member squad for the historic white-ball tour of India. It will be the first bilateral series between the two nations. Josephine Nkomo will captain the Zimbabwe team, which will have a great exposure facing a quality side like India.

The tour will comprise three T20Is followed by three ODIs. Notably, the ODIs will be a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. The T20I matches will take place on October 16, 18 and 20 at Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara will host the ODIs on October 23, 25 and 28.

Zimbabwe will be high on confidence as they registered a landmark victory over West Indies Women at Harare Sports Club. The four-wicket triumph gave Zimbabwe their maiden victory in the ICC Women’s Championship.

Zimbabwe Cricket has retained the same squad that played the ODI and T20 series against the West Indies in September-October. Josephine Nkomo will captain the team, which also includes Bizah and Ndhlovu.

Zimbabwe registered their first historic victory in the ICC Women's Championship by defeating the West Indies women's team by four wickets in the second ODI held in Harare.