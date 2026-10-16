ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Free Entry For Female Spectators For Raipur T20s

File Photo: Smriti Mandhana ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The three-match T20I series between India and the Zimbabwe women's cricket team will provide free access to the stands. All the matches are set to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium from October 16, and the decision has been taken after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai proposed the move. A report from news agency IANS quoted a state association source confirming the development.

The series opener will be played on October 16, followed by the second and third T20Is on October 18 and 20, respectively. All three matches will kick off at 7 PM IST.

The idea was proposed after officials of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) met Sai to invite him to watch the matches. “The Chhattisgarh CM suggested free ticketing for female spectators yesterday when he was invited to watch the T20I games by the state association. This happened because of the CM’s suggestion, as one cannot refuse the CM’s suggestion," a source said, as quoted by news agency IANS. Navratri is also going on, and having as many female spectators as possible in the T20I matches will add more spark to the festive season in Raipur," he added.