IND-W vs ZIM-W: Free Entry For Female Spectators For Raipur T20s
The three-match T20I series will mark the start of Smriti Mandhana’s tenure as full-time skipper of the Indian team.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The three-match T20I series between India and the Zimbabwe women's cricket team will provide free access to the stands. All the matches are set to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium from October 16, and the decision has been taken after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai proposed the move. A report from news agency IANS quoted a state association source confirming the development.
The series opener will be played on October 16, followed by the second and third T20Is on October 18 and 20, respectively. All three matches will kick off at 7 PM IST.
The idea was proposed after officials of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) met Sai to invite him to watch the matches.
रायपुर में भारत और जिम्बाब्वे के बीच होने वाले पहले अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला T20 मुकाबले में महिलाओं और बेटियों को निःशुल्क प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम को मैदान पर खेलते देख प्रदेश की बेटियों को प्रेरणा मिलेगी, उनका आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा और वे भी खेल के क्षेत्र में अपने सपनों को साकार करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित होंगी। @BCCIWomen— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) October 15, 2026
“The Chhattisgarh CM suggested free ticketing for female spectators yesterday when he was invited to watch the T20I games by the state association. This happened because of the CM’s suggestion, as one cannot refuse the CM’s suggestion," a source said, as quoted by news agency IANS.
Navratri is also going on, and having as many female spectators as possible in the T20I matches will add more spark to the festive season in Raipur," he added.
The association also posted a glimpse of the meeting on its social media handles, confirming free entry for spectators.
The series will mark the start of Smriti Mandhana’s tenure as full-time captain. Also, it is a historic occasion as Raipur will host a women's international match. All three T20Is will be played at the same venue, and the two teams will then move to Vadodara for a three-match ODI series from October 23 to October 28.
Leadership, experience, vision, and a brand new chapter 📝✨ #𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝 🫡🇮🇳 - by @jigsactin @mandhana_smriti | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ Full Interview ▶️ https://t.co/Plw5jXWnmu— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2026
Both India and Zimbabwe have played two ODIs against each other, with India emerging triumphant in both. However, they haven’t played any T20I against each other so far, and it will be the maiden fixture in the shortest format between the two.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णु देव साय से आज मंत्रालय महानदी भवन में छत्तीसगढ़ स्टेट क्रिकेट संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने सौजन्य मुलाकात कर भारत-जिम्बाब्वे महिला टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट मैच के लिए आमंत्रित किया। मुख्यमंत्री श्री साय ने इस ऐतिहासिक आयोजन पर प्रसन्नता व्यक्त करते हुए महिला दर्शकों के लिए निःशुल्क प्रवेश का सुझाव दिया, जिस पर क्रिकेट संघ ने सहमति जताई। इस दौरान सीएम श्री साय ने कहा कि यह आयोजन प्रदेश की बेटियों और महिला खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहित करने के साथ छत्तीसगढ़ में महिला क्रिकेट को नई पहचान देने तथा प्रदेश को खेल केंद्र के रूप में विकसित करने की दिशा में महत्वपूर्ण पहल है। #Chhattisgarh #WomensCricket #VishnuDeoSai #Sports— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) October 14, 2026
India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani
India's ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur