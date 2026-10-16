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IND-W vs ZIM-W: Free Entry For Female Spectators For Raipur T20s

The three-match T20I series will mark the start of Smriti Mandhana’s tenure as full-time skipper of the Indian team.

india women vs zimbabwe women
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The three-match T20I series between India and the Zimbabwe women's cricket team will provide free access to the stands. All the matches are set to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium from October 16, and the decision has been taken after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai proposed the move. A report from news agency IANS quoted a state association source confirming the development.

The series opener will be played on October 16, followed by the second and third T20Is on October 18 and 20, respectively. All three matches will kick off at 7 PM IST.

The idea was proposed after officials of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) met Sai to invite him to watch the matches.

“The Chhattisgarh CM suggested free ticketing for female spectators yesterday when he was invited to watch the T20I games by the state association. This happened because of the CM’s suggestion, as one cannot refuse the CM’s suggestion," a source said, as quoted by news agency IANS.

Navratri is also going on, and having as many female spectators as possible in the T20I matches will add more spark to the festive season in Raipur," he added.

The association also posted a glimpse of the meeting on its social media handles, confirming free entry for spectators.

The series will mark the start of Smriti Mandhana’s tenure as full-time captain. Also, it is a historic occasion as Raipur will host a women's international match. All three T20Is will be played at the same venue, and the two teams will then move to Vadodara for a three-match ODI series from October 23 to October 28.

Both India and Zimbabwe have played two ODIs against each other, with India emerging triumphant in both. However, they haven’t played any T20I against each other so far, and it will be the maiden fixture in the shortest format between the two.

India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani

India's ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur

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FREE ENTRY IND W VS ZIM W
INDIA WOMEN VS ZIMBABWE WOMEN
WOMENS CRICKET RECORDS
RAIPUR T20 MATCHES
IND W VS ZIM W

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