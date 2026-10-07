ETV Bharat / sports

No Harman, No Worry! Smriti Mandhana Takes Over Full-Time Captaincy Of Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Hyderabad: Surprise news came across the fans of Indian cricket on Wednesday as Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the captaincy of the national women’s team across all formats. The immediate question that would have popped up in the minds of the fans would be about the player who will take on the captaincy role next. However, within 24 hours, the BCCI came up with an answer to that question, naming Smriti Mandhana as captain for the white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Mandhana grateful to BCCI and the selectors

Smriti Mandhana stated that she values the opportunity to lead the national team very deeply.

“To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply. I am grateful to the BCCI, the selectors, my teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey and for the trust they have placed in me," Mandhana said in an official statement released by the BCCI.

“I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey. I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian Cricket forward,” she added.

The women’s selection committee had a meeting at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati to select the squad for three ODIs and three T20Is. Mandhana was already serving as the deputy while Harmanpreet was leading the side. Shafali Verma will be the vice-captain in T20Is, while in ODIs, Deepti Sharma will handle the role of vice-captaincy.