No Harman, No Worry! Smriti Mandhana Takes Over Full-Time Captaincy Of Indian Women’s Cricket Team
Within 24 hours of Harmanpreet Kaur stepping down from India's captaincy, Smriti Mandhana has taken over the leadership role.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: Surprise news came across the fans of Indian cricket on Wednesday as Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the captaincy of the national women’s team across all formats. The immediate question that would have popped up in the minds of the fans would be about the player who will take on the captaincy role next. However, within 24 hours, the BCCI came up with an answer to that question, naming Smriti Mandhana as captain for the white-ball series against Zimbabwe.
Mandhana grateful to BCCI and the selectors
Smriti Mandhana stated that she values the opportunity to lead the national team very deeply.
🚨 News 🚨 Here's #TeamIndia women's T20I and ODI squads under Smriti Mandhana's first series as full-time captain 👏 More Details ▶️ https://t.co/jW53GaoweG #INDvZIM | @mflone_ | @mandhana_smriti https://t.co/4zOhFgDO7h— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 6, 2026
“To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply. I am grateful to the BCCI, the selectors, my teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey and for the trust they have placed in me," Mandhana said in an official statement released by the BCCI.
“I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey. I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian Cricket forward,” she added.
The women’s selection committee had a meeting at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati to select the squad for three ODIs and three T20Is. Mandhana was already serving as the deputy while Harmanpreet was leading the side. Shafali Verma will be the vice-captain in T20Is, while in ODIs, Deepti Sharma will handle the role of vice-captaincy.
Honoured. Grateful. Ready. 💙 @mandhana_smriti reflects on the immense pride of becoming #TeamIndia Captain and carrying the legacy forward 🫡🇮🇳 https://t.co/qFooagUeJr— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 6, 2026
Mandhana’s captaincy experience
The left-handed opening batter already has experience captaining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), leading them to two titles in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Also, she holds multiple records in women’s cricket, including being the highest run-scorer across formats. Also, serving as the vice-captain of the Indian team, she has experience assisting Harmanpreet with decisions on the field.
A dawn of a new era ✨ Smriti Mandhana takes charge as the Captain of the Indian Women's cricket team 🇮🇳 Go well, Captain 🫡 More details ▶️ https://t.co/tbLb4jOiCn #TeamIndia | @mandhana_smriti https://t.co/27AxmrUhKt— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026
Notable changes in the squad
Right-handed batter Niki Prasad has earned a recall after a strong performance in the India A vs Australia A series recently. Minnu Mani has also returned to the T20I side after playing her last T20 in September 2023.
Tejal Hasabnis has earned a recall thanks to her performances for India A in England. Sayali Satghare has also been recalled to the 50-over squad. Jemimah Rodrigues has missed out due to a hamstring injury.
India vs Zimbabwe series schedule
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Friday, 16 October 2026
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I (N)
|Raipur
|Sunday, 18 October 2026
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I (N)
|Raipur
|Tuesday, 20 October 2026
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I (N)
|Raipur
|Friday, 23 October 2026
|2:00 PM
|1st ODI (D/N)
|Vadodara
|Sunday, 25 October 2026
|2:00 PM
|2nd ODI (D/N)
|Vadodara
|Wednesday, 28 October 2026
|2:00 PM
|3rd ODI (D/N)
|Vadodara
India T20 squad
Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.
India ODI squad
Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur.