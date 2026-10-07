ETV Bharat / sports

No Harman, No Worry! Smriti Mandhana Takes Over Full-Time Captaincy Of Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Within 24 hours of Harmanpreet Kaur stepping down from India's captaincy, Smriti Mandhana has taken over the leadership role.

india women vs zimbabwe women
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Surprise news came across the fans of Indian cricket on Wednesday as Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the captaincy of the national women’s team across all formats. The immediate question that would have popped up in the minds of the fans would be about the player who will take on the captaincy role next. However, within 24 hours, the BCCI came up with an answer to that question, naming Smriti Mandhana as captain for the white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Mandhana grateful to BCCI and the selectors

Smriti Mandhana stated that she values the opportunity to lead the national team very deeply.

“To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply. I am grateful to the BCCI, the selectors, my teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey and for the trust they have placed in me," Mandhana said in an official statement released by the BCCI.

“I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey. I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian Cricket forward,” she added.

The women’s selection committee had a meeting at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati to select the squad for three ODIs and three T20Is. Mandhana was already serving as the deputy while Harmanpreet was leading the side. Shafali Verma will be the vice-captain in T20Is, while in ODIs, Deepti Sharma will handle the role of vice-captaincy.

Mandhana’s captaincy experience

The left-handed opening batter already has experience captaining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), leading them to two titles in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Also, she holds multiple records in women’s cricket, including being the highest run-scorer across formats. Also, serving as the vice-captain of the Indian team, she has experience assisting Harmanpreet with decisions on the field.

Notable changes in the squad

Right-handed batter Niki Prasad has earned a recall after a strong performance in the India A vs Australia A series recently. Minnu Mani has also returned to the T20I side after playing her last T20 in September 2023.

Tejal Hasabnis has earned a recall thanks to her performances for India A in England. Sayali Satghare has also been recalled to the 50-over squad. Jemimah Rodrigues has missed out due to a hamstring injury.

India vs Zimbabwe series schedule

DateTime (IST)MatchVenue
Friday, 16 October 20267:00 PM1st T20I (N)Raipur
Sunday, 18 October 20267:00 PM2nd T20I (N)Raipur
Tuesday, 20 October 20267:00 PM3rd T20I (N)Raipur
Friday, 23 October 20262:00 PM1st ODI (D/N)Vadodara
Sunday, 25 October 20262:00 PM2nd ODI (D/N)Vadodara
Wednesday, 28 October 20262:00 PM3rd ODI (D/N)Vadodara

India T20 squad

Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

India ODI squad

Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur.

TAGGED:

HARMANPREET KAUR QUIT CAPTAINCY
SMRITI MANDHANA INDIA CAPTAINCY
INDIA WOMEN CRICKET TEAM
INDIA VS ZIMBABWE SERIES
IND W VS ZIM W

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.