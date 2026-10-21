IND-W vs ZIM-W: India Record Biggest Margin Of Victory At Home In Shortest Format With 92-Run Win Over Zimbabwe In Third T20I
India crushed Zimbabwe by 92 runs in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series between the two countries.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: When Indian women were up against Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the bilateral series, it was a dead rubber as the hosts had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. Thus, the result of the fixture held in Raipur was insignificant. However, the Indian women’s team made it significant by writing their name in the record books. The team thrashed the opposition by 92 runs and recorded their biggest victory at home in T20Is.
Biggest margin of victory at home
After a sensational batting display, the bowlers dominated to restrict Zimbabwe to 124/7. Nandani Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets. Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad picked one wicket each to help India record their biggest margin of victory at home.
𝙒.𝙄.𝙉.𝙉.𝙀.𝙍.𝙎 🏆 Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching the T20I Series with a 3️⃣-0️⃣ margin 🥳 #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/62ghSE0NMx— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 20, 2026
Previously, India’s biggest home victory in the T20Is was a 72-run win against Bangladesh in 2016. But they toppled that record this time and bettered it by a significant margin.
- 92 runs vs ZIM-W, Raipur, 2026
- 72 runs vs BAN-W, Bengaluru, 2016
- 60 runs vs WI-W, Mumbai DYP, 2024
- 51 runs vs SA-W, Surat, 2019
Most sixes in a women’s T20I (Both innings)
Batting first, Indian batters put on an explosive display, posting 216/7 thanks to half-centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur (91 Not Out) and Shafali Verma (69). It was a six-hitting spree in the match as India smashed 11 sixes in their innings while Zimbabwe hit four, all of which were hit by Sharne Mayers.
Emphatic! 👏 #TeamIndia clinch the series 3-0 with their biggest win at home (by runs) in T20Is 🔝 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/JQfrsq5B2K #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/e0Wo6FZofm— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 20, 2026
Shafali and Harmanpreet both hit five sixes during their stay at the crease.
- 15 - South Africa Women v India Women, Potchefstroom, 2018
- 15 - India Women v Zimbabwe Women, Raipur, 2026
- 14 - West Indies Women v South Africa Women, Basseterre, 2010
- 14 - Australia Women v West Indies Women, North Sydney, 2023
- 14 - India Women v West Indies Women, Mumbai DYP, 2024
- 14 - South Africa Women v India Women, Johannesburg, 2026
- 14 - Pakistan Women v Sri Lanka Women, Nisshin, 2026
- 14 - India Women v Sri Lanka Women, Nisshin, 2026
India sweeps historic series
India were playing a bilateral series against Zimbabwe in women’s cricket for the first time. The Indian team dominated the proceedings as expected, winning all three matches in the series.