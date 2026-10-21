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IND-W vs ZIM-W: India Record Biggest Margin Of Victory At Home In Shortest Format With 92-Run Win Over Zimbabwe In Third T20I

India women cricket team ( IANS )

Hyderabad: When Indian women were up against Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the bilateral series, it was a dead rubber as the hosts had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. Thus, the result of the fixture held in Raipur was insignificant. However, the Indian women’s team made it significant by writing their name in the record books. The team thrashed the opposition by 92 runs and recorded their biggest victory at home in T20Is.

Biggest margin of victory at home

After a sensational batting display, the bowlers dominated to restrict Zimbabwe to 124/7. Nandani Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets. Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad picked one wicket each to help India record their biggest margin of victory at home. Previously, India’s biggest home victory in the T20Is was a 72-run win against Bangladesh in 2016. But they toppled that record this time and bettered it by a significant margin. 92 runs vs ZIM-W, Raipur, 2026

72 runs vs BAN-W, Bengaluru, 2016

60 runs vs WI-W, Mumbai DYP, 2024

51 runs vs SA-W, Surat, 2019 Most sixes in a women’s T20I (Both innings)