IND-W vs ZIM-W: All Records Broken In India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20
Indian women beat Zimbabwean women by nine wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women's team continued their dominance in the second T20I of the three-match series in Raipur on Sunday. They beat the opposition by nine wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Thanks to solid knocks from openers Smriti Mandhana (47 Not Out) and Shafali Verma (55), India chased 103 from just 8.5 overs. Niki Prasad shone for India with the ball, taking two wickets. Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani picked one wicket each.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made light work of the chase as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Zimbabwe 💪 📝: https://t.co/Vi64UADSzb | 📸: @BCCIWomen https://t.co/nSj34LYBBO— ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2026
The match also witnessed some records being broken, and the players wrote their names in the record books.
Most 50-plus scores in a calendar year
Shafali wrote her name in the record books, surpassing her compatriot Smriti Mandhana. She scored her ninth 50-plus score in 2026, overtaking Mandhana. The latter held the record earlier with eight 50-plus scores in 2024.
- 9 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026
- 8 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) in 2024
- 7 - Mithali Raj (IND-W) in 2018
- 7 - Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026
Also, she has been at the top of the list for most runs in a calendar year in Women’s T20Is. Shafali has now scored 922 runs in 2026 and might touch the mark of 1000 runs if she maintains similar consistency in the upcoming matches. Laura Wolvaardt is in second position with 824 runs this year.
Skipper Smriti Mandhana finishes it off in style 👏 #TeamIndia with a clinical 9️⃣-wicket win to clinch the series 2-0 🇮🇳 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kECmCQJzty #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/O7MAN9o4J3— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 18, 2026
- 922 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026
- 824 - Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) in 2026
- 821 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) in 2026
- 800 - Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026
- 779 - Esha Oza (UAE-W) in 2025
Team record
Also, India now holds the record for victories with the most balls to spare in a 100-plus chase in Women’s T20Is. They won the third T20I with 67 deliveries to spare. Earlier, the record was owned by West Indies, who beat Zimbabwe with 65 deliveries to spare earlier this year.
- 67 - IND-W vs ZIM-W, Raipur, 2026 (T: 103)
65 - WI-W vs ZIM-W, Harare, 2026 (T: 107)
60 - ENG-W vs SCOT-W, Sharjah, 2024 (T: 110)
59 - Brazil-W vs Spain-W, Embrach, 2026 (T: 143)
58 - Portugal-W vs Belgium-W, Vinor, 2026 (T: 107)
57 - IND-W vs WI-W, Gros Islet, 2019 (T: 104)