ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs ZIM-W: All Records Broken In India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20

Hyderabad: The Indian women's team continued their dominance in the second T20I of the three-match series in Raipur on Sunday. They beat the opposition by nine wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Thanks to solid knocks from openers Smriti Mandhana (47 Not Out) and Shafali Verma (55), India chased 103 from just 8.5 overs. Niki Prasad shone for India with the ball, taking two wickets. Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani picked one wicket each.

The match also witnessed some records being broken, and the players wrote their names in the record books.

Shafali wrote her name in the record books, surpassing her compatriot Smriti Mandhana. She scored her ninth 50-plus score in 2026, overtaking Mandhana. The latter held the record earlier with eight 50-plus scores in 2024.

9 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026

8 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) in 2024

7 - Mithali Raj (IND-W) in 2018

7 - Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026

Also, she has been at the top of the list for most runs in a calendar year in Women’s T20Is. Shafali has now scored 922 runs in 2026 and might touch the mark of 1000 runs if she maintains similar consistency in the upcoming matches. Laura Wolvaardt is in second position with 824 runs this year.

922 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026

824 - Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) in 2026

821 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) in 2026

800 - Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026

779 - Esha Oza (UAE-W) in 2025

Team record

Also, India now holds the record for victories with the most balls to spare in a 100-plus chase in Women’s T20Is. They won the third T20I with 67 deliveries to spare. Earlier, the record was owned by West Indies, who beat Zimbabwe with 65 deliveries to spare earlier this year.