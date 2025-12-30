ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs SL W 5th T20I: Smriti Mandhana On Verge Of Surpassing Shubman Gill’s Record

Smriti Mandhana will have an opportunity to surpass Shubman Gill’s record with 62 more runs in the fifth T20I against Sri Lanka.

File Photo: Smriti Mandhana and Shubman Gill (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : December 30, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: The Indian women's team will play the fifth and final T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, December 30th. The Indian team has already secured the series by winning the first four matches. Now, they will be looking to register a clean sweep by beating Sri Lanka in the match. The fifth match will be played from 7:00 PM at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

All eyes will be on India's star opener Smriti Mandhana in this match, as she is poised to achieve another major milestone and is on the verge of becoming the leading run-scorer in international cricket in 2025. If Mandhana manages to score 62 runs against Sri Lanka, she will surpass the Indian men's team ODI skipper Shubman Gill as the leading run-scorer in international cricket in 2025 and will become the batter with the most runs in international cricket in 2025.

Mandhana has been in terrific form in 2025, scoring 1,703 runs across ODIs and T20Is, the most by a woman in a single year. Shubman Gill leads the men's list with 1,764 runs across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is this year.

Mandhan enters the 10,000 club

Mandhana has had a remarkable year so far, winning her first World Cup and setting numerous records. Recently, Mandhana became the second Indian woman, and the fourth overall, to score 10,000 runs in international cricket. This list already includes India's Mithali Raj, New Zealand's Suzie Bates, and England's Charlotte Edwards.

Mandhana’s illustrious career

Mandhana has been consistent in all formats. She has an average of 57.18 from seven matches in the Tests, scoring 629 runs including two centuries and three fifties. In ODI cricket, the left-handed batter has racked up 5,322 runs from 117 matches with an average of 48.38, including 14 centuries and 34 half-centuries. He is also the sixth-highest run-scorer in the format. In T20Is, he has accumulated 4,102 runs across 157 matches, including one century and 32 half-centuries.

