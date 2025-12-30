ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs SL W 5th T20I: Smriti Mandhana On Verge Of Surpassing Shubman Gill’s Record

Hyderabad: The Indian women's team will play the fifth and final T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, December 30th. The Indian team has already secured the series by winning the first four matches. Now, they will be looking to register a clean sweep by beating Sri Lanka in the match. The fifth match will be played from 7:00 PM at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

All eyes will be on India's star opener Smriti Mandhana in this match, as she is poised to achieve another major milestone and is on the verge of becoming the leading run-scorer in international cricket in 2025. If Mandhana manages to score 62 runs against Sri Lanka, she will surpass the Indian men's team ODI skipper Shubman Gill as the leading run-scorer in international cricket in 2025 and will become the batter with the most runs in international cricket in 2025.

Mandhana has been in terrific form in 2025, scoring 1,703 runs across ODIs and T20Is, the most by a woman in a single year. Shubman Gill leads the men's list with 1,764 runs across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is this year.