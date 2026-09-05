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IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan For Free?

India have been a dominant force against Pakistan, winning the last 10 of the 11 ecnounters between the two sides.

india women vs pakistan women
India women vs Pakistan women live streaming details (Getty Images)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 5, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India will be up against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Saturday, September 5, in their last Group A game. India have already made it to the semi-finals but they will aim to cap off the group stage campaign with a victory and head into the knockouts with high morale. Although Pakistan need just one point from the remaining two matches to get into the semis, a defeat might affect their chances.

India have an impressive track record against Pakistan, and they have won 10 of the last 11 encounters between the two sides. They will bank on Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana to fire on all cylinders. In fact, Mandhana smashed a record-breaking century in the fixture against Hong Kong.

Head to head

Both teams have locked horns on 17 occasions in the women’s T20Is, with India having an edge in the matchup. India have won 14 fixtures while Pakistan have managed to emerge victorious only thrice.

IND W vs PAK W Live Streaming details

When will India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Asia Cup match take place?

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be held on Saturday, September 5, at 8 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

Which TV Channels will show the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Asia Cup match?

The broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Asia Cup match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Asia Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Asia Cup match for free?

Viewers can watch the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Asia Cup match live on DD Sports.

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WOMENS ASIA CUP 2026
INDIA WOMEN VS PAKISTAN WOMEN
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IND W VS PAK W LIVE STREAMING

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