ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20: India Kick Off Their World Cup Preparation With 38-Run Win Over England

Hyderabad: India are up against England in a three-match T20I series ahead of the women’s T20 World Cup in preparation for the marquee tournament. The team kicked off their preparation with a 38-run win over the hosts thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues’s heroics with the bat and Nandni Sharma’s impressive spell with the ball. With two matches still remaining in the series, the team will aim to win them and enter the ICC tournament with boosted morale. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not play in this match, and Smriti Mandhana took charge of the team.

India post 188/8 courtesy of fifties from Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia

England chose to bowl after winning the toss, and they had a disappointing start to the innings with both openers, Smriti Mandhana (0) and Shafali Verma (2) sent packing early in the innings. India were reduced to 7/2, but Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia staged a recovery with a 126-run partnership for the third wicket. While Bhatia scored 54 runs from 40 deliveries, Rodrigues played a knock of 69 runs from 40 deliveries. Deepti Sharma played a cameo of 22 runs from 13 deliveries in the end to help the team post 188/8.

Lauren Bell was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking three wickets.