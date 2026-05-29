IND W vs ENG W 1st T20: India Kick Off Their World Cup Preparation With 38-Run Win Over England
India women won the first fixture of the three-match T20I series, beating England by 38 runs.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: India are up against England in a three-match T20I series ahead of the women’s T20 World Cup in preparation for the marquee tournament. The team kicked off their preparation with a 38-run win over the hosts thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues’s heroics with the bat and Nandni Sharma’s impressive spell with the ball. With two matches still remaining in the series, the team will aim to win them and enter the ICC tournament with boosted morale. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not play in this match, and Smriti Mandhana took charge of the team.
India post 188/8 courtesy of fifties from Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia
England chose to bowl after winning the toss, and they had a disappointing start to the innings with both openers, Smriti Mandhana (0) and Shafali Verma (2) sent packing early in the innings. India were reduced to 7/2, but Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia staged a recovery with a 126-run partnership for the third wicket. While Bhatia scored 54 runs from 40 deliveries, Rodrigues played a knock of 69 runs from 40 deliveries. Deepti Sharma played a cameo of 22 runs from 13 deliveries in the end to help the team post 188/8.
A confident outing from India in their build-up to the #T20WorldCup— ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2026
Scorecard 📲 https://t.co/RRJtBvlmaG pic.twitter.com/wWBRoAgbdA
Lauren Bell was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking three wickets.
Nandni Sharma’s magic helped India win
Chasing a target of 151, England lost two wickets for 37 runs. Amy Jones and Heather Knight stepped up after that to ink a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. England were on their way to chase the target successfully, but a collapse halted them from doing so. From 101/2, England were reduced to 144/8, losing six wickets for just 43 runs. Indian spinners caused the destruction with the ball, keeping England 39 runs short of the target.
A brilliant start to the tour! 👏#TeamIndia wrap up a fantastic 3️⃣8️⃣-run victory at Chelmsford to go 1-0 up in the series 🇮🇳— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 28, 2026
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/TfetjAsf3e#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ay6JmTdDTL
Nandni Sharma picked three wickets while Kranti Gaud took two wickets.
Second T20I in Bristol
The two teams will play the second match of the series at the County Ground in Bristol on May 30. While England will aim to bounce back with a win, India will be aiming to enter the World Cup starting from June 12 with a series win.
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