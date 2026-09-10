IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Fixture?
India will be up against Bangladesh in the semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday, September 10.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Defending Women’s ODI World Cup champions India will lock horns against Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup T20. India will enter the contest as favourites, having won the trophy seven times in the past.
The team dished out a strong performance in the group stage, topping Group A with three victories from three matches. They kicked off the campaign with a 94-run win over Thailand and then followed it up with a 137-run win against Hong Kong. The Indian women signed off the group stage with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their last league match.
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝟒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐃𝐎𝐖! 🔥— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2026
Two high-stakes battles. Two spots in the final. One Asia Cup trophy up for grabs! 🏆️
Watch the #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 SEMI-FINALS LIVE starting tomorrow at 7:00 PM, only on Sony Sports Network… pic.twitter.com/qRrF6z2EHM
Smriti Mandhana has been outstanding in the tournament so far, scoring 152 runs from three innings with an average of 50.67, with a notable knock of 124 off 64 balls. She also became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, surpassing Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 runs.
Bangladesh, in their group campaign, won two matches while facing a defeat against Sri Lanka. The team beat Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates by 71 and 34 runs, respectively.
Head-to-head record
India have won 12 matches against Bangladesh while they have lost only two fixtures in the contest. Also, the team has won the last five matches between these two sides.
IND-W vs BAN-W live streaming details
When and where will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup Semi-Final take place?
The India vs Bangladesh semifinal in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup will be held on Thursday, 10 September at 8 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐰 🏆#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #BANWvUAEW #ACC pic.twitter.com/Rk7AdIZO4Z— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 8, 2026
What time will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup be held?
The Asia Cup semifinal clash between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to commence at 8 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match?
The Asia Cup tie between India and Bangladesh will be telecast on Sony Sports Network which includes Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup live streaming?
The Asia Cup tie between India and Bangladesh can be streamed online on the Sony LIV app and www.sonyliv.com in India from 8 PM onwards.