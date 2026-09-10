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IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Fixture?

Hyderabad: Defending Women’s ODI World Cup champions India will lock horns against Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup T20. India will enter the contest as favourites, having won the trophy seven times in the past.

The team dished out a strong performance in the group stage, topping Group A with three victories from three matches. They kicked off the campaign with a 94-run win over Thailand and then followed it up with a 137-run win against Hong Kong. The Indian women signed off the group stage with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their last league match.

Smriti Mandhana has been outstanding in the tournament so far, scoring 152 runs from three innings with an average of 50.67, with a notable knock of 124 off 64 balls. She also became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, surpassing Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 runs.

Bangladesh, in their group campaign, won two matches while facing a defeat against Sri Lanka. The team beat Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates by 71 and 34 runs, respectively.

Head-to-head record

India have won 12 matches against Bangladesh while they have lost only two fixtures in the contest. Also, the team has won the last five matches between these two sides.

IND-W vs BAN-W live streaming details