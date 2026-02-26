IND vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: New Opening Pair For India; Abhishek Sharma - Sanju Samson Starts Innings
Zimbabwe won the toss against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash and chose to bowl first.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST|
Updated : February 26, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Zimbabwe won the toss in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and chose to field. It is a do-or-die match for both teams. India has made two changes in their playing XI while Zimbabwe is going in with only one change.
Captain statements
Surya: Happy with the decision, were looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. The way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik), experienced player, he knows what he brings to the table. Team required that and I think we'll have a good day tonight. Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it.
Raza: We're going to have a bowl. Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, will go a long way. As much as we're feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same
A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the #INDvZIM contest 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/p4GxtxGkBf#T20WorldCup | #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/CTXKP3bwIu
Team changes
India have brought in Axar Patel and Sanju Samson in place of Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh. There was a lot of criticism around Sundar's selection in the last match, while Rinku recently rejoined the Indian team after having to fly back home due to a family emergency. Zimbabwe have brought in Tinotenda Maposa in place of Cremer.
Playing XI
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
More to follow...