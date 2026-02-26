ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: New Opening Pair For India; Abhishek Sharma - Sanju Samson Starts Innings

Hyderabad: Zimbabwe won the toss in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and chose to field. It is a do-or-die match for both teams. India has made two changes in their playing XI while Zimbabwe is going in with only one change.

Captain statements

Surya: Happy with the decision, were looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. The way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik), experienced player, he knows what he brings to the table. Team required that and I think we'll have a good day tonight. Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it.

Raza: We're going to have a bowl. Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, will go a long way. As much as we're feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same