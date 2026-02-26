ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ZIM Weather Report: Will Rain Impact T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash In Chennai?

Hyderabad: India are in deep waters in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 as they will take on Zimbabwe in a must-win fixture after suffering a disappointing defeat against South Africa on Sunday, February 22. Zimbabwe also suffered a defeat against the West Indies, and so it is a must-win clash for both teams.

India’s batting has been a huge cause of concern. The batting unit faltered in the group stage matches as well, but every time one of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube rescued them from a possible collapse. However, against South Africa, no one managed to pull off a rescue act, and the team needs the batting to fire consistently.

There is chatter about Sanju Samson’s inclusion in the squad, with Rinku Singh uncertain to play, as he recently rejoined the team after flying home due to a family emergency. However, Samson has been out of form. He has played only one game against Namibia in the tournament, scoring 22 runs from just eight deliveries.

Zimbabwe had a solid group stage campaign, beating Sri Lanka and Australia. The wins showed they are in the tournament to make a statement. However, they faield to live up to the expectations in the Super 8 match against West Indies and suffered a big defeat in the clash.