IND vs ZIM Weather Report: Will Rain Impact T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash In Chennai?
India will be up against Zimbabwe in a must-win clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: India are in deep waters in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 as they will take on Zimbabwe in a must-win fixture after suffering a disappointing defeat against South Africa on Sunday, February 22. Zimbabwe also suffered a defeat against the West Indies, and so it is a must-win clash for both teams.
India’s batting has been a huge cause of concern. The batting unit faltered in the group stage matches as well, but every time one of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube rescued them from a possible collapse. However, against South Africa, no one managed to pull off a rescue act, and the team needs the batting to fire consistently.
There is chatter about Sanju Samson’s inclusion in the squad, with Rinku Singh uncertain to play, as he recently rejoined the team after flying home due to a family emergency. However, Samson has been out of form. He has played only one game against Namibia in the tournament, scoring 22 runs from just eight deliveries.
Zimbabwe had a solid group stage campaign, beating Sri Lanka and Australia. The wins showed they are in the tournament to make a statement. However, they faield to live up to the expectations in the Super 8 match against West Indies and suffered a big defeat in the clash.
IND vs ZIM weather report
During the match hours, the temperature will hover in the range of 28 to 30 degree celsius. There is no rain threat in the fixture, which means that the contest will take place without any interruptions.
Chepauk pitch report
MA Chidambaram Stadium was traditionally known for slower tracks and helping spinners. However, the scenario has changed after the stadium’s renovation in 2023, and it has helped batters more than bowlers. The tournament has witnessed scores between 180 and 200 so far, and there can be anothertotal around 200 can be witnessed.
The Indian side will need South Africa to beat West Indies to keep their hopes alive to enter the semifinal of the tournament.