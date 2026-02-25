IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India Squad Ahead Of Zimbabwe Clash
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed India’s faltering template while leaving the door ajar for a Sanju Samson reshuffle at the top.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Chennai: On a humid afternoon where the Chepauk square looked baked, but not barren, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stepped into the Press room with a familiar message: Stay the course, trust the template, don’t panic. And yet, beneath the calm exterior, there was a subtle shift in tone — a willingness to consider change, a hint that the XI India field against Zimbabwe could carry a different look, possibly headlined by the inclusion of Sanju Samson.
The numbers have forced the conversation. An average of 20 for Indian batters in this World Cup, 11 ducks across the campaign — the worst among Super 8 sides — is not a statistical blip you can easily ignore. But Kotak refused to let the narrative spiral into panic.
“This was our worst game in two years,” he said, referring to the South Africa loss. “We shouldn’t overthink it. For a year and a half, we’ve rarely gone below 150. We need to move ahead,” he said.
It is the language of a management that has invested heavily in continuity. Kotak repeatedly underlined that India’s brand of T20 cricket — aggressive, proactive, built on maximising the powerplay — will not change. But his Press conference also revealed a key reality: Continuity is now colliding with conditions, matchups and form.
The India head coach also said tha Rinku will be joining the squad.
“Rinku Singh is joining the team this evening. He went back home because his father is not well," he told reporters.
The Samson Question
The biggest takeaway from Kotak’s briefing was not an admission of failure, but the acknowledgement of options. Samson, India’s third opener and a wicketkeeping alternative, is firmly in the selection conversation. “There can be changes,” Kotak admitted on being prodded. “We are thinking. Because there are two left-handers at the top and opposition bowling options,” he said.
This was not a throwaway line. It was a window into India’s tactical thinking.
With Abhishek Sharma and Ishan (or similar left-handed options) at the top, India have often presented a favourable matchup for oppositions stacking off-spin and left-arm orthodox options in the powerplay. Zimbabwe, who have leaned heavily on spin choke in the middle overs, will likely test that same axis again.
Samson’s inclusion would immediately alter angles. A right-hander who can access leg-side power early and disrupt spin matchups, Samson offers a different geometry to India’s top order.
Kotak was quick to insist that net sessions do not indicate selection. Samson batting in the first group during training, he clarified, was routine — “he always bats because Abhishek doesn’t start.” But he did not shut the door either. “There will be thought about playing him. There is no doubt,” he thought.
That is as close as this management comes to telegraphing a possible change.
Pitch, Myth And Method
Another narrative Kotak was keen to dismantle was the idea that India’s batting struggles were tied to surfaces — particularly the slower, black-soil pitches. “I don’t think we struggle on black soil,” he said bluntly. “Sometimes if you lose three wickets in an over, we shouldn’t blame the wicket,” he said.
Chepauk, historically, has been a surface that rewards discipline against spin but is not inherently difficult to score. Early in the tournament, pitches here have shown decent pace through the powerplay before gripping later. That dynamic demands one thing above all else: A strong start. Kotak kept returning to that theme — the missing opening stand. “Once we get a good opening start, the environment changes again,” he said.
India’s top order has not consistently delivered that platform. Abhishek Sharma’s lean patch, a couple of early dismissals, and a slight dip in momentum have combined to expose the middle order earlier than ideal. Kotak’s solution is not conservatism, but calibrated aggression.
“If you worry too much about temperament from ball one, you end up below par. You have to plan when to adapt, not think negative from the first over.” In essence: India will still attack, but smarter.
Tilak Verma Debate
One of the more animated discussions centred on Tilak Varma and his middle-overs tempo. Questions were raised about innings of 20-odd off similar deliveries — the kind that anchor without accelerating. Kotak’s defence was rooted in match context. “If he gets two boundaries, suddenly 28 off 26 becomes 38,” he argued. “Sometimes batsmen don’t get those balls,” he explained.
It is a valid cricketing argument, but also one that underlines India’s broader issue: They are currently relying on perfect sequencing — the right batter getting the right ball at the right time — rather than forcing the game forward. Against Zimbabwe, who have used cutters, defensive lines and mid-overs spin effectively, India may need more proactive intent through overs 7–15.
Pressure, Momentum And Mood
Despite the scrutiny, Kotak insisted the dressing room remains calm — even optimistic. “It was our first ICC tournament loss in 826 days,” he pointed out. “We will play the same brand of cricket,” Kotak insisted. That brand, he emphasised, is built on positivity and clarity, not fear.
Pressure, he said, is part of the job. “If you don’t feel that anxiety, you are not playing cricket.” This is a team that has won consistently over two years. The management’s belief is that one heavy defeat has distorted perception more than performance.
And yet, World Cups do not allow long correction curves. Momentum can flip quickly — both ways.
Zimbabwe Unexpected Threat
Kotak also acknowledged Zimbabwe’s rise in this tournament. Unbeaten early, victories over Australia and Sri Lanka, they are no longer underdogs. “They are playing good cricket,” he admitted. “But we need to worry about how we play,” Kotak added.
Zimbabwe’s strength lies in disciplined bowling patterns and collective batting contributions rather than individual brilliance. That makes them dangerous in pressure games — they rarely implode. Against India’s currently fragile top order, that discipline could be decisive.
Selection Balance
Kotak’s comments on team balance hinted at another selection puzzle. India are reluctant to compromise batting depth to fit an extra specialist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav. “In T20, you want a number 8 who can score 30–40,” he said. “That’s why all-rounders become important.” This means the final XI will likely hinge on balancing three axes: Right-hand/left-hand combination at the top, spin depth for middle overs, lower-order batting insurance.
Samson’s inclusion directly impacts all three.
The Bigger Picture
For all the calm words, the stakes are unambiguous. This is effectively a knockout. Kotak acknowledged it without dramatics: “For us, every match is must-win.” But tomorrow feels different.
India are not just trying to beat Zimbabwe. They are trying to rediscover their batting rhythm, re-establish powerplay dominance, and reclaim the aura that made them favourites.
A good start, Kotak repeated, changes everything. A new opener combination might too. And somewhere in that equation sits Sanju Samson — waiting, padded up, part of the plan, possibly part of the answer.
By the time the lights come on at Chepauk, India’s intent will be clear. Whether it is enough — on a surface that rewards clarity of method — is what will define their World Cup.