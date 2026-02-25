ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India Squad Ahead Of Zimbabwe Clash

- By Meenakshi Rao

Chennai: On a humid afternoon where the Chepauk square looked baked, but not barren, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stepped into the Press room with a familiar message: Stay the course, trust the template, don’t panic. And yet, beneath the calm exterior, there was a subtle shift in tone — a willingness to consider change, a hint that the XI India field against Zimbabwe could carry a different look, possibly headlined by the inclusion of Sanju Samson.

The numbers have forced the conversation. An average of 20 for Indian batters in this World Cup, 11 ducks across the campaign — the worst among Super 8 sides — is not a statistical blip you can easily ignore. But Kotak refused to let the narrative spiral into panic.

“This was our worst game in two years,” he said, referring to the South Africa loss. “We shouldn’t overthink it. For a year and a half, we’ve rarely gone below 150. We need to move ahead,” he said.

It is the language of a management that has invested heavily in continuity. Kotak repeatedly underlined that India’s brand of T20 cricket — aggressive, proactive, built on maximising the powerplay — will not change. But his Press conference also revealed a key reality: Continuity is now colliding with conditions, matchups and form.

The India head coach also said tha Rinku will be joining the squad.

“Rinku Singh is joining the team this evening. He went back home because his father is not well," he told reporters.

The Samson Question

The biggest takeaway from Kotak’s briefing was not an admission of failure, but the acknowledgement of options. Samson, India’s third opener and a wicketkeeping alternative, is firmly in the selection conversation. “There can be changes,” Kotak admitted on being prodded. “We are thinking. Because there are two left-handers at the top and opposition bowling options,” he said.

This was not a throwaway line. It was a window into India’s tactical thinking.

With Abhishek Sharma and Ishan (or similar left-handed options) at the top, India have often presented a favourable matchup for oppositions stacking off-spin and left-arm orthodox options in the powerplay. Zimbabwe, who have leaned heavily on spin choke in the middle overs, will likely test that same axis again.

Samson’s inclusion would immediately alter angles. A right-hander who can access leg-side power early and disrupt spin matchups, Samson offers a different geometry to India’s top order.

Kotak was quick to insist that net sessions do not indicate selection. Samson batting in the first group during training, he clarified, was routine — “he always bats because Abhishek doesn’t start.” But he did not shut the door either. “There will be thought about playing him. There is no doubt,” he thought.

That is as close as this management comes to telegraphing a possible change.

Pitch, Myth And Method

Another narrative Kotak was keen to dismantle was the idea that India’s batting struggles were tied to surfaces — particularly the slower, black-soil pitches. “I don’t think we struggle on black soil,” he said bluntly. “Sometimes if you lose three wickets in an over, we shouldn’t blame the wicket,” he said.

Chepauk, historically, has been a surface that rewards discipline against spin but is not inherently difficult to score. Early in the tournament, pitches here have shown decent pace through the powerplay before gripping later. That dynamic demands one thing above all else: A strong start. Kotak kept returning to that theme — the missing opening stand. “Once we get a good opening start, the environment changes again,” he said.

India’s top order has not consistently delivered that platform. Abhishek Sharma’s lean patch, a couple of early dismissals, and a slight dip in momentum have combined to expose the middle order earlier than ideal. Kotak’s solution is not conservatism, but calibrated aggression.

“If you worry too much about temperament from ball one, you end up below par. You have to plan when to adapt, not think negative from the first over.” In essence: India will still attack, but smarter.