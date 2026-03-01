ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026: Who Will Qualify For Semifinal If India vs West Indies Gets Washed Out?

Hyderabad: The last Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday between India and the West Indies. England and New Zealand have already qualified for the semifinals from Group 1, while South Africa have qualified from Group 2. Now, the last semifinal spot remains to be filled, and the match between India and the West Indies will determine it.

Do-or-die match for both teams

The India vs West Indies match is also a virtual quarterfinal, and the winner will make it to the last 4 of the tournament. India are coming into the contest on the back of a victory over Zimbabwe, while the Caribbean side suffered defeat against South Africa. If India wins the match, they will play England in the semifinal.

Will rain interrupt the India vs West Indies match?