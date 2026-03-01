IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026: Who Will Qualify For Semifinal If India vs West Indies Gets Washed Out?
India will take on West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday.
Hyderabad: The last Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday between India and the West Indies. England and New Zealand have already qualified for the semifinals from Group 1, while South Africa have qualified from Group 2. Now, the last semifinal spot remains to be filled, and the match between India and the West Indies will determine it.
Do-or-die match for both teams
The India vs West Indies match is also a virtual quarterfinal, and the winner will make it to the last 4 of the tournament. India are coming into the contest on the back of a victory over Zimbabwe, while the Caribbean side suffered defeat against South Africa. If India wins the match, they will play England in the semifinal.
Will rain interrupt the India vs West Indies match?
There is no rain interruption predicted for the fixture between India and the West Indies. The weather might be cloudy. The temperature will be in the range of 24 to 27 degree celsius. Humidity will rise from 46 per cent to 69 per cent. As no rain is predicted throughout the match, the spectators will see a full-length contest being played.
Who will advance into the semifinal if India vs West Indies gets washed out?
The weather is expected to be clear. But if rain interrupts the fixture, both teams will share one point each. In such a case, the West Indies will go into the semifinal on the basis of a better net run rate.
Squads
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson