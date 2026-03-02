IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Surpasses Virat Kohli With Sensational Half-Century
Sanju Samson played an impressive knock of an unbeaten 97 runs to lead the team to a five-wicket win against the West Indies.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: India beat West Indies by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday to book a berth in the semifinal. Sanju Samson’s knock of an unbeaten 97 runs helped the team chase down the target of 196 with five wickets in hand. During his stay at the crease, Samson broke multiple records and also went past ace Indian batter Virat Kohli to achieve a special feat.
Samson surpasses Kohli
Samson’s 97 became the highest score by an Indian in a run chase in the history of the T20 World Cup. He went past Virat Kohli’s knock of an unbeaten 82 against Australia in Mohali in 2016, and against Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022.
Samson’s knock was laced with 12 fours and four sixes, which powered India to their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup history.
Also, he registered the second-highest individual score by an Indian in the T20 World Cup history after Suresh Raina’s knock of 101 runs against South Africa back in 2010.
Highest individual scores for India in T20 World Cups
- 101 Suresh Raina vs SA Gros Islet 2010
- 97*Sanju Samson vs WI Eden Gardens 2026
- 92 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024
- 89*Virat Kohli vs WI Wankhede 2016
- 84*Suryakumar Yadav vs USA Wankhede 2026
India’s highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup
India recorded their highest successful chase in the history of the T20 World Cup, surpassing their previous best of 173 against South Africa in 2014. Also, it is the third-highest successful chase in the tournament history.
Highest successful chases in T20 World Cups
- 230 Eng vs SA Wankhede 2016
- 206 SA vs WI Wanderers 2007
- 196 Ind vs WI Eden Gardens 2026 *
- 195 USA vs Can Dallas 2024
- 193 WI vs Ind Wankhede 2016
Most semifinal appearances in T20 World Cups
- 6 Pakistan (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2021, 2022)
- 6 India (2007, 2014, 2016, 2022, 2024, 2026)
- 6 England (2010, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2026)