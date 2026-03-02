ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Surpasses Virat Kohli With Sensational Half-Century

Hyderabad: India beat West Indies by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday to book a berth in the semifinal. Sanju Samson’s knock of an unbeaten 97 runs helped the team chase down the target of 196 with five wickets in hand. During his stay at the crease, Samson broke multiple records and also went past ace Indian batter Virat Kohli to achieve a special feat.

Samson surpasses Kohli

Samson’s 97 became the highest score by an Indian in a run chase in the history of the T20 World Cup. He went past Virat Kohli’s knock of an unbeaten 82 against Australia in Mohali in 2016, and against Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022.

Samson’s knock was laced with 12 fours and four sixes, which powered India to their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup history.