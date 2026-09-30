IND Vs WI | India Thrash West Indies With Record Chase As Shubman Gill Scores Unbeaten 223
The Men in Blue chased down a challenging target of 405 with 8 wickets to spare with Gill leading from the front.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: India took a 2-0 lead against the West Indies in the three-match ODI series after they won the second ODI in Guwahati after chasing a 405 with Shubman Gill leading from the front and remaining unbeaten on 223.
Gill's knock came in just 133 deliveries and he took on a pedestrian West Indies attack. Opener Rohit Sharma also played a knock of 101 runs and he and Gill played round the park. It was raining boundaries and sixes at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.
Put into bat first West Indies capitalised the batting conditions to their advantage fully. Three of the batters - John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo scored hundreds. Campbell scored 101 from 68, Hope scored 104 from 94 and Jangoo amassed 114 runs from 77 deliveries. Thanks to the centuries from the trio West Indies posted a challenging 405/7 on the scoreboard.
But when Gill walked into the bat, he had different plans. He toyed with the attack right from the beginning. Chasing down the target of more than 400 India looked at ease from the start.
Rohit Sharma (101) and Shubman Gill (223 Not Out) formed a partnership of 255 runs from 26.2 overs and laid the foundation stone of the win.
The win was just formality after that and Gill along with Ruturaj Gaikwad (31 not out) took the team over the finish line. This was India's highest ODI chase. With the eight-wicket win India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The third ODI of the series, which is now a dead-rubber, will be played at New Chandigarh on October 3.
At Guwahati, it was Rohit who was in his element and so was Gill. Gill in the process scored the fastest ever ODI double ton. India cruised to the target in just 43.3 overs with 39 balls to spare. Gill hammered 26 boundaries and eight maximums while Rohit scored 10 boundaries and six sixes.
It was the Rohit and Gill show. It was Rohit's 35th ODI century. West Indies scored their highest-ever ODI score but their bowlers will have to forget the outing. India had won the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram.
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