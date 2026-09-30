ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs WI | India Thrash West Indies With Record Chase As Shubman Gill Scores Unbeaten 223

Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill during the 2nd ODI at Guwahati ( IANS )

Hyderabad: India took a 2-0 lead against the West Indies in the three-match ODI series after they won the second ODI in Guwahati after chasing a 405 with Shubman Gill leading from the front and remaining unbeaten on 223.

Gill's knock came in just 133 deliveries and he took on a pedestrian West Indies attack. Opener Rohit Sharma also played a knock of 101 runs and he and Gill played round the park. It was raining boundaries and sixes at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. Put into bat first West Indies capitalised the batting conditions to their advantage fully. Three of the batters - John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo scored hundreds. Campbell scored 101 from 68, Hope scored 104 from 94 and Jangoo amassed 114 runs from 77 deliveries. Thanks to the centuries from the trio West Indies posted a challenging 405/7 on the scoreboard. But when Gill walked into the bat, he had different plans. He toyed with the attack right from the beginning. Chasing down the target of more than 400 India looked at ease from the start.