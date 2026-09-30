IND vs WI: India Hands Aquib Nabi Debut After Choosing To Bowl; West Indies Make Four Changes
Aquib Nabi got his much-awaited debut in the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team won the toss against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series and chose to bowl. India are already leading the series by 1-0 after they won the series opener by eight wickets at Thiruvananthapuram. However, the changes in the playing XI became the topic at the centre of the discussion, as there were a total of five changes across both playing XIs. India handed Aquib Nabi a debut while West Indies made four changes to their playing XI.
Nabi handed a debut
The wait for making an international debut finally came to an end for the 29-year-old Auqib Nabi Dar. The bowling all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir received his maiden one-day international cap. Auqib's perseverance and impressive performances in domestic cricket were finally rewarded with a spot in the Indian team.
🚨 Toss 🚨#TeamIndia have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2️⃣nd ODI.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6XCYRtZLAi#INDvWI | @mflone_ pic.twitter.com/F7QLtGTYxJ
Captain Shubman Gill confirmed the historic moment for the youngster at the toss.
“We've got one change - Auqib Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish,” he said, confirming one change in the playing XI.
Nabi has taken 56 wickets from 36 List A matches with an economy of 5.20 and a strike rate of 31.5.
West Indies make four changes
The Caribbean side made four changes to their playing XI after the loss in the first ODI. However, at the toss, captain Shai Hope refused to announce the changes and said that they can be seen on the graphics.
Presenting #TeamIndia's XI for the 2️⃣nd #INDvWI ODI in Guwahati 📝— BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6XCYRtZLAi@mflone_ pic.twitter.com/jac9rcauCg
“We've got four changes, and not gonna hurt my head with all of them today, so you guys are going to see that on the graphic,” he stated.
Justin Greaves, Jewel Andrew, Matthew Forde and Gudakesh Motie were omitted from the playing XI, while Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph and Vitel Orlando Lawes replaced them.
Another dream come true in blue ✨🤩— BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2026
📸 Congratulations to Auqib Nabi as he receives his ODI debut cap from Vice-captain KL Rahul 🧢#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ pic.twitter.com/1kxKme516R
Head-to-head
Both the teams have played 143 matches against each other, with India winning 73 while West Indies won 64 fixtures. Two of the matches ended in a draw, while four matches ended in a no result. In the last five encounters played between the two teams, India have emerged triumphant in all of them.