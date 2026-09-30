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IND vs WI: India Hands Aquib Nabi Debut After Choosing To Bowl; West Indies Make Four Changes

India vs West Indies ODIs ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian team won the toss against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series and chose to bowl. India are already leading the series by 1-0 after they won the series opener by eight wickets at Thiruvananthapuram. However, the changes in the playing XI became the topic at the centre of the discussion, as there were a total of five changes across both playing XIs. India handed Aquib Nabi a debut while West Indies made four changes to their playing XI.

Nabi handed a debut The wait for making an international debut finally came to an end for the 29-year-old Auqib Nabi Dar. The bowling all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir received his maiden one-day international cap. Auqib's perseverance and impressive performances in domestic cricket were finally rewarded with a spot in the Indian team. Captain Shubman Gill confirmed the historic moment for the youngster at the toss. “We've got one change - Auqib Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish,” he said, confirming one change in the playing XI.