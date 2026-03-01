ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: At Eden Garden, Fans And Stands Are The Story

By Meenakshi Rao

Kolkata: Devna and Rahul, living just off Park Street – around 2 km away from Eden Gardens – vouch that when M S Dhoni walked in to play an IPL innings against KKR last year, they heard the roar all the way to their terrace.

Yes, calling the crowd loud will be an understatement, terming them cantankerous another understatement. A day before match day, the crowd is teeming, chanting to the team practising under the lights and all decked up with conch shells and Tricolour, making it seem it is match day.

That the Kolkata crowd is sports crazy is a well-known DNA report of the residents of this lovely and bustling polis. In volume and in decibels, they can compare with the Bangladesh fans who are as many in the stadium as they are around it on any match day. To top it, they are constantly, intelligently engaged.

Back in Kolkata, on match days, the city doesn’t travel to the ground — it migrates. With the long queues snaking along the Maidan, Kolkata gathers itself and pours into Eden Gardens like a river finding the sea. By the time the first ball is bowled, the stadium is no longer a venue. It resembles a living, breathing organism.

Inside, the air hums. It smells of roasted peanuts and cheap plastic flags and freshly painted faces. Someone somewhere begins a chant — two claps, a name, a roar — and the sound ripples, catches, and swells until it becomes a single, undulating note. The famous Kolkata drums answer, then the conch shells, then the whistles. The effect is orchestral, chaotic, perfectly in tune.

The regulars know their corners. There is the gentleman who arrives three hours early to occupy his seat with a newspaper folded just so. The college band has made the B Block its rehearsal room. The family that brings their own dhol to every game, the youngest child barely tall enough to see the pitch but loud enough to be heard across it. And then there are the first timers — eyes wide, phones up — who arrive as spectators and leave as believers.