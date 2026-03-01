IND vs WI: At Eden Garden, Fans And Stands Are The Story
On nights when India play, the stands become a field of blue punctuated by the Tricolour — painted on cheeks and tied as bandanas.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Kolkata: Devna and Rahul, living just off Park Street – around 2 km away from Eden Gardens – vouch that when M S Dhoni walked in to play an IPL innings against KKR last year, they heard the roar all the way to their terrace.
Yes, calling the crowd loud will be an understatement, terming them cantankerous another understatement. A day before match day, the crowd is teeming, chanting to the team practising under the lights and all decked up with conch shells and Tricolour, making it seem it is match day.
That the Kolkata crowd is sports crazy is a well-known DNA report of the residents of this lovely and bustling polis. In volume and in decibels, they can compare with the Bangladesh fans who are as many in the stadium as they are around it on any match day. To top it, they are constantly, intelligently engaged.
Back in Kolkata, on match days, the city doesn’t travel to the ground — it migrates. With the long queues snaking along the Maidan, Kolkata gathers itself and pours into Eden Gardens like a river finding the sea. By the time the first ball is bowled, the stadium is no longer a venue. It resembles a living, breathing organism.
Inside, the air hums. It smells of roasted peanuts and cheap plastic flags and freshly painted faces. Someone somewhere begins a chant — two claps, a name, a roar — and the sound ripples, catches, and swells until it becomes a single, undulating note. The famous Kolkata drums answer, then the conch shells, then the whistles. The effect is orchestral, chaotic, perfectly in tune.
The regulars know their corners. There is the gentleman who arrives three hours early to occupy his seat with a newspaper folded just so. The college band has made the B Block its rehearsal room. The family that brings their own dhol to every game, the youngest child barely tall enough to see the pitch but loud enough to be heard across it. And then there are the first timers — eyes wide, phones up — who arrive as spectators and leave as believers.
Eden’s crowd does not simply watch cricket; it negotiates with it. A misfield draws a collective groan that feels like a reprimand. A boundary is celebrated with a release so visceral it could be mistaken for relief. And when a bowler begins a run-up, the stadium leans forward together, as if the entire structure is willing the ball to swing a little more, dip a little later, turn a fraction sharper.
On nights when India play, the stands become a field of blue punctuated by the Tricolour — painted on cheeks, tied as bandanas, stitched into jerseys with names and numbers that are both personal and mythic. Yet Eden has a long memory and a generous heart. It applauds craft, respects courage, and has been known to rise for a visiting half-century if it arrives with enough elegance. Even when the West Indies cricket team bring their flair and fire, the applause can carry a note of admiration beneath the rivalry.
There is wit here too, the sharp Kolkata humour that can turn a moment into folklore. A banner will appear with a pun that spreads faster than the scorecard. A chant will borrow from a song on the radio and return as a terrace anthem. Piyush Nathani will start the ‘Bella Ciao’ chant, and a section will answer, not perfectly in pitch, but perfectly in spirit. In Eden, participation is compulsory, and joy is democratic.
The ground itself seems to respond. Under lights, the grass gleams a brighter green, as if aware of the theatre unfolding above it. Fielders on the boundary often pause between overs, soaking in the noise, smiling despite themselves. Captains speak later of “the atmosphere” as though it were weather — unpredictable, enveloping, capable of turning a session.
What makes the Eden Gardens crowd special is not only its volume, though that can be thunderous. It is its timing, its intuition for the pulse of a match. A quiet phase is met with a rising hum, an encouragement that steadies nerves. A collapse is resisted with stubborn noise, as if refusing to accept the script. And when the game reaches its hinge — those last overs when breath shortens and every run has a price—the stadium becomes a single held exhale.
When the result finally comes, the reaction is total. Victory is a festival that spills into the streets — songs, selfies, strangers embracing like old friends. Defeat is digested with a grace that is distinctly Kolkata: a murmur, a sigh, a promise to return, because return they always will. Here, cricket is not just a sport; it is a ritual, identity, and inheritance.
Long after the floodlights dim and the players leave, the echo lingers. You can hear it in the vendors packing up their wares, in the laughter drifting across the Maidan, in the slow shuffle toward Esplanade. Eden Gardens breathes out, and the city carries that breath home — until the next match, when it will gather again, step through the gates, and become, once more, the loudest, warmest, most knowing crowd in the game.