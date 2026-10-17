ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 5th T20 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad: After a gap of two years, international cricket will return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium as India will lock horns with West Indies in the fifth and last match of the T20I series. The venue last hosted New Zealand in a Test in 2024 and missed out on hosting both the Women’s ODI World Cup last year and the Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year. The reason international cricket did not take place at the venue was the damage caused by stampedes during RCB’s victory celebrations in 2025.

Rather than calling it a T20I series, it can also be called a batter’s series, as they are piling up truckloads of runs. Except for the 1st T20I in Lucknow, every innings has witnessed the batting team scoring more than 200 runs. On two occasions, the total shot up to 250. For India, Shreyas Iyer has scored 159 runs from four matches with a strike rate of 214.86. On the other hand, Shai Hope has shone with the bat for West Indies, scoring 261 runs from four matches with a strike rate of 190.51.

Roston Chase has been the leading wicket-taker so far, taking six wickets. Arshdeep Singh has picked five wickets.

The series is levelled at 2-2, and the Bengaluru fixture will decide the winner of the series. India will aim to head into the New Zealand series with a victory and high on confidence.

Head-to-head record

Both the teams have played 35 matches between them, with India winning 22 contests. West Indies have won 12 fixtures. One match ended in a no result. Although the matchup is in favour of India, this series has been an even contest so far.

Pitch report

The pitch is expected to be a batting paradise unless the curator decides to come up with a surprise. The average 1st innings score in T20Is is around 162 to 167 runs, while in T20Is it jumps to around 171 runs.