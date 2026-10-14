ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 4th T20 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad: A series of run fests will enter Hyderabad as India and West Indies will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the fourth T20I. Indore escaped being a host to the raining boundaries and sixes, but Hyderabad is likely to serve another run fest, as it is the venue where chases of 208 and 187 have happened with ease. Also, India have registered the second-highest T20I total amongst full-member teams at the same ground when they posted 297/6 against Bangladesh in 2024.

India are leading the series, which might also be termed a ‘batter’s contest ’, by 2-1. Shreyas Iyer has capitalised most for the Indian team in the batting-friendly conditions, amassing 143 runs from three matches with an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 226.98. West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford is delivering for them, scoring 172 runs from three matches with an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 189.01.

Naman Dhiren has taken five wickets for India, while Roston Chase has taken six wickets for West Indies.

Head-to-head record

33 T20Is have been played between the teams, and India dominates the matchup. Men in Blue have won 22 matches while West Indies have emerged triumphant in the 10 contests. One match ended in a no result.

Pitch report

Hyderabad is one of the high-scoring venues in the Indian Premier League, and the fourth T20I is expected to repeat the same phenomenon. In the last two years, there have been scores of 310, 297, 286 and 277. The bowlers will find it tough in the second innings once again, as the dew factor will play a role in the proceedings.