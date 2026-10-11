ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad: The five-match T20 series between India and West Indies is currently tied at 1-1. Both teams have won one match so far. The batters dominated the proceedings in the first two matches, while the bowlers have struggled.

India's batting has been excellent in this series, but the team needs to improve its bowling and fielding. The Indian bowlers' failure to defend a large total in the second T20I in Ranchi has raised concerns for the team management.

In the first match of the series, India chased down 171 for just two wickets, while in the second match, West Indies chased 250 for just four. Now, Indore is likely to serve up another run fest in the third encounter of the series.

Why is Indore expected to be a high-scoring surface?

The boundary dimensions at the venue are the main reason behind the strong possibility of the teams scoring a huge total once again. The square boundaries measure approximately 56 metres, so the ground is one of the smallest in terms of boundary dimensions in India.

So, it has now become a new norm on the Indian pitches where it's not the contest between bat and ball, but a tussle between the batting units of the two sides.

Head-to-head record

32 T20Is have been played between both the teams, and India dominates the matchup. Men in Blue have won 21 matches while West Indies have emerged triumphant in the 10 contests. One match ended in a no result.

Pitch report