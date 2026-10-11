IND vs WI 3rd T20 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details
India will be up against the West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series, and another high-scoring encounter is on the cards.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The five-match T20 series between India and West Indies is currently tied at 1-1. Both teams have won one match so far. The batters dominated the proceedings in the first two matches, while the bowlers have struggled.
India's batting has been excellent in this series, but the team needs to improve its bowling and fielding. The Indian bowlers' failure to defend a large total in the second T20I in Ranchi has raised concerns for the team management.
In the first match of the series, India chased down 171 for just two wickets, while in the second match, West Indies chased 250 for just four. Now, Indore is likely to serve up another run fest in the third encounter of the series.
Touchdown Indore 📍 #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/UiPlQCiFa9— BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2026
Why is Indore expected to be a high-scoring surface?
The boundary dimensions at the venue are the main reason behind the strong possibility of the teams scoring a huge total once again. The square boundaries measure approximately 56 metres, so the ground is one of the smallest in terms of boundary dimensions in India.
Locked at 1-1 after two high-octane clashes! 💥 With the 5-match series level, who pulls ahead in Indore tonight? 🧐 Watch #INDvWI 3rd T20I 👉 SUN, OCT 11, 6 PM https://t.co/dFyBbNLAkn— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2026
So, it has now become a new norm on the Indian pitches where it's not the contest between bat and ball, but a tussle between the batting units of the two sides.
Head-to-head record
32 T20Is have been played between both the teams, and India dominates the matchup. Men in Blue have won 21 matches while West Indies have emerged triumphant in the 10 contests. One match ended in a no result.
Pitch report
Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Rilee Rossouw are the players to have scored T20 centuries in Indore. Virender Sehwag scored his ODI double-hundred here.
Also, in the eight T20I innings, players and teams have crossed twice. Also, around 170 has been the average score, but it is likely to be surpassed by a big margin considering the flat decks offered in the series so far.
Live streaming details
The series opener between the two nations will be telecast on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Also, the live streaming will be shown on the JioHotstar app and website.
Squads
India
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir.
West Indies
Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer.