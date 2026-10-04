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IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Highest-Ever Successful Chase, Highest Individual score And All Records Made In New Chandigarh

West Indies beat India by five wickets ( AP )

Hyderabad: West Indies outplayed India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against India on Saturday in New Chandigarh. Although the fixture was a dead rubber as India had already won the series with a 2-0 lead, West Indies etched their name in the record books on their way to a five-wicket win.

India posted 351/7 while batting first thanks to stellar knocks from KL Rahul (129 Not Out), Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57). The trio helped India post a huge total on the scoreboard. Jayden Seales picked three wickets for the West Indies. Shai Hope led the chase for West Indies with a knock of unbeaten 162 runs from 143 deliveries laced with 17 boundaries and three sixes. Amir Jangoo also scored a half-century with a knock of 67 runs from 56 deliveries laced with five boundaries. Records scripted in IND vs WI 3rd ODI Highest-ever successful ODI chase for West Indies