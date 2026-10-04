IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Highest-Ever Successful Chase, Highest Individual score And All Records Made In New Chandigarh
West Indies chased down a target of 352 in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against India in New Chandigarh.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: West Indies outplayed India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against India on Saturday in New Chandigarh. Although the fixture was a dead rubber as India had already won the series with a 2-0 lead, West Indies etched their name in the record books on their way to a five-wicket win.
India posted 351/7 while batting first thanks to stellar knocks from KL Rahul (129 Not Out), Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57). The trio helped India post a huge total on the scoreboard. Jayden Seales picked three wickets for the West Indies.
Shai Hope led the chase for West Indies with a knock of unbeaten 162 runs from 143 deliveries laced with 17 boundaries and three sixes. Amir Jangoo also scored a half-century with a knock of 67 runs from 56 deliveries laced with five boundaries.
West Indies win the third and final ODI by 5 wickets.#TeamIndia clinch the 3️⃣-match series by a 2️⃣-1️⃣ margin.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/PhSJSbvW7C#INDvWI | @mflone_ pic.twitter.com/vdTSeQMr9d
Records scripted in IND vs WI 3rd ODI
Highest-ever successful ODI chase for West Indies
The Caribbean side registered their highest successful chase with a score of 352/5 surpassing the previous record of 331/5 against Ireland in 2019.
- 352 vs Ind New Chandigarh 2026
- 328 vs Ire Dublin 2019
- 326 vs Eng North Sound 2023
- 322 vs Ban Basseterre 2024
- 309 vs Pak Providence 2017
Third highest successful run chase against India
West Indies orchestrated the third highest successful run chase against India in the ODIs. Australia are at the top of the list with a chase of 359 in Mohali in 2019.
𝙒.𝙄.𝙉.𝙉.𝙀.𝙍.𝙎 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026
Congratulations to #TeamIndia as they seal the #INDvWI ODI series 2️⃣-1️⃣ 👏👏@mflone_ pic.twitter.com/hekddrIfoZ
- 359 Aus Mohali 2019
- 359 SA Raipur 2025
- 352 WI New Chandigarh 2026
- 348 NZ Hamilton 2020
- 337 Eng Pune 2021
Highest score in an ODI run chase for West Indies
Hope’s 162 Not Out equalled Chris Gayle’s record for highest individual score in an ODI run chase for the West Indies. Gayle had scored 162 against England in 2019.
- 162*S Hope vs Ind New Chandigarh 2026
- 162 C Gayle vs Eng St George’s 2019
- 153 B Lara vs Pak Sharjah 1993
- 149*S Chanderpaul vs Ind Nagpur 2007
Highest individual score by a WI batter against IND in ODIs
Hope surpassed Desmond Haynes' long-standing record of 152* set in 1989 with a knock of unbeaten 162 off 143 balls.