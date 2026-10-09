ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 2nd T20 Weather Report: Live Streaming Details, Rain Probability, Head To Head Record And Pitch Report

Hyderabad: After kicking off the home T20I series against West Indies with a victory, India will lock horns against West Indies in the second fixture of the series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. West Indies, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back in the series with a triumph.

Naman Dhir turned out to be the surprise package for India as he scalped three wickets. The batting all-rounder stepped up with his off-break bowling including the prized scalps of Caribbean skipper Shai Hope. If Dhir keeps on delivering with his part-time bowling like that India might have a sixth bowling option in the lineup.

Shreyas Iyer shone with the bat for India playing a captains’ knock. He scored unbeaten 102 runs from 43 deliveries laced with 10 boundaries and six sixes.

For West Indies, Shai Hope continued his superb form scoring 52 runs from 37 deliveries while Sherfane Rutherford amassed 56 runs from 34 balls. However, the bowlers were unable to defend the target of 172 and India managed to win the match with around five overs to spare.

IND vs WI weather report

For the first two hours in the match, the rain probability is around 50 % and so there is a chance that the first innings might be hampered due to rain. However, if the play takes place, the overcast conditions are expected and it will assist the fast bowlers.

Also, the dew factor will play a huge role. Humidity will be above 90 % in the second innings and the bowlers will find it difficult to grip the ball.

Head to head

32 T20Is have been played between both the teams and India dominates the matchup. Men in Blue have won 21 matches while West Indies have emerged triumphant in the 10 contests. One match ended in no result.

Highest total: 245/6 in 20 overs (West Indies) on August 27, 2016.

Lowest total: 95/9 in 20 overs (West Indies) on August 3, 2009.

Biggest win (by runs): India won by 88 runs (Target: 189) on August 7, 2022.

Biggest win (by wickets): West Indies won by 9 wickets (Target: 191) on July 9, 2017.

Smallest win (by runs): West Indies won by 1 run (Target: 246) on August 27, 2016.

Smallest win (by wickets): West Indies won by 2 wickets (Target: 153) on August 6, 2023.

Pitch report