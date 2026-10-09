IND vs WI 2nd T20 Weather Report: Live Streaming Details, Rain Probability, Head To Head Record And Pitch Report
The second T20I of the series will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: After kicking off the home T20I series against West Indies with a victory, India will lock horns against West Indies in the second fixture of the series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. West Indies, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back in the series with a triumph.
Naman Dhir turned out to be the surprise package for India as he scalped three wickets. The batting all-rounder stepped up with his off-break bowling including the prized scalps of Caribbean skipper Shai Hope. If Dhir keeps on delivering with his part-time bowling like that India might have a sixth bowling option in the lineup.
Shreyas Iyer shone with the bat for India playing a captains’ knock. He scored unbeaten 102 runs from 43 deliveries laced with 10 boundaries and six sixes.
Lucknow ✅ Travel Day ✅ Hello, Ranchi 👋 #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/yYFCV9vztH— BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2026
For West Indies, Shai Hope continued his superb form scoring 52 runs from 37 deliveries while Sherfane Rutherford amassed 56 runs from 34 balls. However, the bowlers were unable to defend the target of 172 and India managed to win the match with around five overs to spare.
IND vs WI weather report
For the first two hours in the match, the rain probability is around 50 % and so there is a chance that the first innings might be hampered due to rain. However, if the play takes place, the overcast conditions are expected and it will assist the fast bowlers.
1-0 in Lucknow ✅ #TeamIndia with their 𝙏𝙤𝙤𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙞 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙖𝙯 arrive in Ranchi! 🌪️ #INDvWI | 2nd T20I 👉 Fri, 9th Oct, 6 PM! https://t.co/jl4YyBgiIB— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2026
Also, the dew factor will play a huge role. Humidity will be above 90 % in the second innings and the bowlers will find it difficult to grip the ball.
Head to head
32 T20Is have been played between both the teams and India dominates the matchup. Men in Blue have won 21 matches while West Indies have emerged triumphant in the 10 contests. One match ended in no result.
Run it back!💪🏽🏏 #INDvWI | #MenInMaroon https://t.co/jNzGmnFcsK— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 8, 2026
- Highest total: 245/6 in 20 overs (West Indies) on August 27, 2016.
- Lowest total: 95/9 in 20 overs (West Indies) on August 3, 2009.
- Biggest win (by runs): India won by 88 runs (Target: 189) on August 7, 2022.
- Biggest win (by wickets): West Indies won by 9 wickets (Target: 191) on July 9, 2017.
- Smallest win (by runs): West Indies won by 1 run (Target: 246) on August 27, 2016.
- Smallest win (by wickets): West Indies won by 2 wickets (Target: 153) on August 6, 2023.
Pitch report
Ranchi is not a very high-scoring venue and it is evident in the international fixtures as well as domestic T20s. From four T20Is, the average 1st innings score is 161 with two matches won by team batting first while two won by the chasing side.
In the 12 domestic matches played here, the average 1st innings score is 163 and the win percentage is split equally again. Six contests were won by the teams batting first while six were won by the chasing side.
IND vs WI 2nd T20I live streaming details
The series opener between the two nations will be telecast on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Also, the live streaming will be shown on the JioHotstar app and website.
Squads
India
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir.
West Indies
Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer.