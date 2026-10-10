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IND Vs WI 2nd T20: All Records Scripted In Second T20 Between India And West Indies In Ranchi

Batters dominated the proceedings in the second T20I as India and West Indies both scored around 250 runs.

ind vs wi 2nd t20 ranchi
India cricket team (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Nowadays, T20 matches held in India have culminated in an equation where flat decks and the dew factor combine to help batters score loads of runs. It was only in the video games earlier that batters sent almost every ball over the boundary, but that is now turning into a reality, with flat surfaces throwing the bowlers almost out of the equation. 200 is the new normal in T20, and soon 300 will be crossed. Both India and West Indies were part of the same ritual when they were pitted against each other in the third T20 as the latter completed a record chase.

Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 runs helped West Indies register a six-wicket win over India in the second T20I of the five-match series played at Ranchi. West Indies completed a record chase of 250 runs in 18.3 overs while losing just four wickets. It was the Caribbean side’s record chase and the second-highest in the history of T20 cricket.

Shai Hope (102) and Sherfane Rutherford (84) played a key role in the West Indies’ chase. Mayank Yadav picked three wickets for India, but other bowlers were disappointed.

Earlier in the match, India posted 249/5 while batting first, riding on Sanju Samson’s 82. Ishan Kishan (43), Tilak Varma (44 Not Out) and Shreyas Iyer (40) also chipped in with their contributions.

Following are the key records inked in the match.

Highest targets chased down in Men’s T20Is

259 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023

250 - West Indies vs India, Ranchi, 2026

244 - Australia vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2018

244 - Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Sofia, 2025

243 - Bulgaria vs Serbia, Sofia, 2022

232 - West Indies vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2015

230 - England vs South Africa, Mumbai WS, 2016

Highest match-aggregates Men’s T20Is

517 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2009

501 - India vs West Indies, Ranchi, 2026

499 - India vs England, Mumbai WC, T20 WC 2026 SF

496 - India vs New Zealand, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026

489 - West Indies vs India, Lauderhill, 2016

Fastest T20I hundreds for West Indies (by balls faced)

39 - Johnson Charles vs SA, Centurion, 2023

45 - Shai Hope vs IND, Ranchi, 2026

47 - Chris Gayle vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2016

48 - Evin Lewis vs IND, Lauderhill, 2016

50 - Chris Gayle vs SA, Johannesburg, 2007

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INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND T20
IND VS WI T20 SERIES
IND VS WI
T20 CRICKET
INDIA VS WEST INDIES T20

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