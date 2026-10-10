IND Vs WI 2nd T20: All Records Scripted In Second T20 Between India And West Indies In Ranchi
Batters dominated the proceedings in the second T20I as India and West Indies both scored around 250 runs.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nowadays, T20 matches held in India have culminated in an equation where flat decks and the dew factor combine to help batters score loads of runs. It was only in the video games earlier that batters sent almost every ball over the boundary, but that is now turning into a reality, with flat surfaces throwing the bowlers almost out of the equation. 200 is the new normal in T20, and soon 300 will be crossed. Both India and West Indies were part of the same ritual when they were pitted against each other in the third T20 as the latter completed a record chase.
Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 runs helped West Indies register a six-wicket win over India in the second T20I of the five-match series played at Ranchi. West Indies completed a record chase of 250 runs in 18.3 overs while losing just four wickets. It was the Caribbean side’s record chase and the second-highest in the history of T20 cricket.
Shai Hope now shares the record for the fastest T20I hundred against India, reaching the milestone in 45 balls, the same number of deliveries Jacob Bethell took at the T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede. https://t.co/iUanr8TzRG— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 9, 2026
Shai Hope (102) and Sherfane Rutherford (84) played a key role in the West Indies’ chase. Mayank Yadav picked three wickets for India, but other bowlers were disappointed.
Earlier in the match, India posted 249/5 while batting first, riding on Sanju Samson’s 82. Ishan Kishan (43), Tilak Varma (44 Not Out) and Shreyas Iyer (40) also chipped in with their contributions.
Following are the key records inked in the match.
Shai Hope continues his rich vein of form with a remarkable ton in Ranchi 😮💨💯 Read more 👉 https://t.co/wioaQA3yQL https://t.co/vZGHdwW6cV— ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2026
Highest targets chased down in Men’s T20Is
259 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023
250 - West Indies vs India, Ranchi, 2026
244 - Australia vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2018
244 - Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Sofia, 2025
243 - Bulgaria vs Serbia, Sofia, 2022
232 - West Indies vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2015
230 - England vs South Africa, Mumbai WS, 2016
Highest match-aggregates Men’s T20Is
517 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2009
501 - India vs West Indies, Ranchi, 2026
499 - India vs England, Mumbai WC, T20 WC 2026 SF
496 - India vs New Zealand, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026
489 - West Indies vs India, Lauderhill, 2016
Fastest T20I hundreds for West Indies (by balls faced)
39 - Johnson Charles vs SA, Centurion, 2023
45 - Shai Hope vs IND, Ranchi, 2026
47 - Chris Gayle vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2016
48 - Evin Lewis vs IND, Lauderhill, 2016
50 - Chris Gayle vs SA, Johannesburg, 2007