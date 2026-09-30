ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch, Pitch Report, And Head-to-Head Records

Hyderabad: India will be aiming to win the three-match ODI series against West Indies with a victory in the third ODI in Guwahati. India have already taken a 1-0 series lead with an easy win in the series opener by eight wickets thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

For West Indies, the opening pair of John Campbell and Justin Greaves were impressive with knocks of 61 and 101 runs, respectively. They had formed an opening stand of 135 runs in the match, but the other batters failed to capitalise on it, and the team ended up posting 295/7 while batting first.

After winning the first ODI, there isn’t much change expected in the playing XI. However, there is a slight possibility of Mohammed Siraj returning to the playing XI. The team will hope for a solid knock from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the second match in Guwahati.

Head-to-head

Both the teams have played 143 matches against each other, with India winning 73 while West Indies winning 64 fixtures. Two of the matches ended in a draw, while four matches ended in a no result. In the last five encounters played between the two teams, India have emerged triumphant in all of them.

Pitch report

Two ODIs have taken place in Guwahati, and both were dominated by the batters. The first fixture was played between India and West Indies in 2018 when the latter scored 322, and India chased down the target thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.