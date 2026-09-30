IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch, Pitch Report, And Head-to-Head Records
India will be up against West Indies in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: India will be aiming to win the three-match ODI series against West Indies with a victory in the third ODI in Guwahati. India have already taken a 1-0 series lead with an easy win in the series opener by eight wickets thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.
For West Indies, the opening pair of John Campbell and Justin Greaves were impressive with knocks of 61 and 101 runs, respectively. They had formed an opening stand of 135 runs in the match, but the other batters failed to capitalise on it, and the team ended up posting 295/7 while batting first.
Trivandrum ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2026
Hello, Guwahati 👋#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ pic.twitter.com/i2TbIhaHsH
After winning the first ODI, there isn’t much change expected in the playing XI. However, there is a slight possibility of Mohammed Siraj returning to the playing XI. The team will hope for a solid knock from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the second match in Guwahati.
Head-to-head
Both the teams have played 143 matches against each other, with India winning 73 while West Indies winning 64 fixtures. Two of the matches ended in a draw, while four matches ended in a no result. In the last five encounters played between the two teams, India have emerged triumphant in all of them.
Pitch report
Two ODIs have taken place in Guwahati, and both were dominated by the batters. The first fixture was played between India and West Indies in 2018 when the latter scored 322, and India chased down the target thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
The second match was played between India and Sri Lanka, where the former scored 367 runs while batting first and won the match by 67 runs. In Guwahati, the average score is 348.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI live streaming details
The second ODI will start at 2 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be shown on JioHotstar.
𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙨 👊— BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2026
🎥 Inside #TeamIndia's gym session as we gear up for the #AsianGames semi-final 💪 pic.twitter.com/qquctRhINN
Squads
India
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel
West indies
John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes