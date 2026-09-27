IND vs WI: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, Need 59 Runs To Surpass Him
With 59 runs more in the first match against West Indies, Virat Kohli will achieve the feat of 15,000 ODI runs.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Inking his name in the record books is not a new thing for Indian batter Virat Kohli as he often does. Such an occasion has arrived once again ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The former India batter needs just 59 runs to complete 15K ODI runs and might break the record of the former India great Sachin Tendulkar.
Kohli has amassed 14,941 runs from 314 ODIs and 302 innings with an average of 58.59, laced with 54 centuries and 79 fifties. Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in the 450-over cricket with 18,426 runs to his name.
Fastest to 15,000 ODI runs
This will be the record on the radar of the former Indian captain. He has an opportunity to reach 15,000 ODI runs in his 303rd innings.The right-handed batter will then beat Tendulkar by a significant margin to become the fastest batter to 15K ODI runs. Tendulkar had reached the milestone in his 377th ODI innings in 2007.
A new chapter begins for Team India’s Home Season! 💙#INDvWI 👉 1st ODI 👉 SUN, 27th SEP, 1 PM pic.twitter.com/ySwoKraowO— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2026
Notably, Kohli had become the fastest batter to 13,000 ODI runs when he reached the mark in 267 innings breaking Tendulkar’s previous record of taking 321 innings to achieve the feat.
Kohli’s record against West Indies
Another Tendulkar record is in the sight of Kohli. He can become the batter with most ODI runs at home. Tendulkar amassed a total of 6,976 ODI runs in India while Kohli has accrued a total of 6867 with the right-handed batter needing 110 runs to add his name in the record books.
Kohli’s record against West Indies boosts the probability of him breaking Tendulkar’s record. He has scored 2,261 runs in 43 matches and 41 innings at an average of 66.50. He has also scored nine centuries and 11 fifties in the match.