ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, Need 59 Runs To Surpass Him

File photo: virat Kohli ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Inking his name in the record books is not a new thing for Indian batter Virat Kohli as he often does. Such an occasion has arrived once again ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The former India batter needs just 59 runs to complete 15K ODI runs and might break the record of the former India great Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli has amassed 14,941 runs from 314 ODIs and 302 innings with an average of 58.59, laced with 54 centuries and 79 fifties. Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in the 450-over cricket with 18,426 runs to his name. Fastest to 15,000 ODI runs This will be the record on the radar of the former Indian captain. He has an opportunity to reach 15,000 ODI runs in his 303rd innings.The right-handed batter will then beat Tendulkar by a significant margin to become the fastest batter to 15K ODI runs. Tendulkar had reached the milestone in his 377th ODI innings in 2007.