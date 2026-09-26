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IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: Squad, Head To Head And Where To Watch Details

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: The 1st ODI between India and West Indies will mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

india vs west indies 1st odi streaming details
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India are all set to start the three-match ODI series against West Indies with the opening fixture to take place on Sunday, September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to the ODI setup after a long gap and will be aiming to leave a mark with their performance considering the World Cup to be played next year. Also, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is returning to the format after missing the last series.

Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are not part of the squad as they will feature in the Asian Games 2026. India last played an ODI series against England and suffered a 2-1 series. Virat Kohli amassed 144 runs while Rohit Sharma accrued 175 runs in the series.

West Indies are going through a lean patch in recent times. They have not won a single ODI series since 2025 losing twice to New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Squad

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies

John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Head to head

Both the teams have played a total of 142 ODIs against each other with India winning 72 while West Indies winning 64 fixtures. Six matches ended in no result or tie.

IND vs WI 1st ODI live streaming details

Where India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies match will start from 2 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India Vs West Indies will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

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INDIA VS WEST INDIES ODI
IND VS WI LIVE STREAMING
ROHIT SHARMA VS WEST INDIES
VIRAT KOHLI VS WEST INDIES
IND VS WI 1ST ODI

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