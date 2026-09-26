ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: Squad, Head To Head And Where To Watch Details

Hyderabad: India are all set to start the three-match ODI series against West Indies with the opening fixture to take place on Sunday, September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to the ODI setup after a long gap and will be aiming to leave a mark with their performance considering the World Cup to be played next year. Also, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is returning to the format after missing the last series.

Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are not part of the squad as they will feature in the Asian Games 2026. India last played an ODI series against England and suffered a 2-1 series. Virat Kohli amassed 144 runs while Rohit Sharma accrued 175 runs in the series.

West Indies are going through a lean patch in recent times. They have not won a single ODI series since 2025 losing twice to New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Squad

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies