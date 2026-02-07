ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Dismissed On Golden Duck; Tilak Verma Switching Gears

USA have won the toss and chose to bowl against India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026.

IND vs USA Toss Update
USA won the toss and opted to bowl (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST

Updated : February 7, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST

Hyderabad: USA won the toss and chose to bowl against India in their tournament opener of the T20 World Cup 2026. India are playing without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj has made his way into the playing XI in his place.

Captain statements

Monank Patel: We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good surface. High-scoring ground, so we will look to hunt it down. The World Cup is one of the biggest stages for us. A lot of expectations from the US, so we will look to do well. We played a couple of warm-up games at the DY patil and we had a good run there. We have 6 batters, 2 all-rounders and 3 bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. Wicket looks good, there is wind around so we don't expect dew. It's alive even before the game starts, and I am sure it is going to be even better. We have Washi missing out, Sanju missing out. Unfortunately, Bumrah is not well so Siraj is playing.

Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (capt), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India are heading into the series with a series win over New Zealand by 4-1 in a five-match series. USA defeated Pakistan in the previous edition, and they will aim to script an upset in this edition as well. India have played against the USA only once in the 2024 T20 World Cup and emerged triumphant.

