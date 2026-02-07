ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Dismissed On Golden Duck; Tilak Verma Switching Gears

Hyderabad: USA won the toss and chose to bowl against India in their tournament opener of the T20 World Cup 2026. India are playing without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj has made his way into the playing XI in his place.

Captain statements

Monank Patel: We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good surface. High-scoring ground, so we will look to hunt it down. The World Cup is one of the biggest stages for us. A lot of expectations from the US, so we will look to do well. We played a couple of warm-up games at the DY patil and we had a good run there. We have 6 batters, 2 all-rounders and 3 bowlers.