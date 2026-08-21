ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Include Two New Faces In Squad Ahead Of Second Test

Hyderabad: After a 165-run defeat against India in the series opener, Sri Lanka have made changes to their squad ahead of the second Test in Colombo. Batter Kamil Mishara and all-rounder Sahan Arachchige have been included in the squad for the do-or-die clash against the Men in Blue in the match starting on August 23.

The call-ups have come after impressive outings from both the uncapped players recently. Arachchige was the team's leading run-scorer in the series against India A. Mishara reaped rewards for his excellent performances in the domestic circuit.

Mishara has played six ODIs for the national team, scoring 148 runs with an average of 24.66. In 24 T20Is, he has racked up 566 runs with an average of 26.95.

Sri Lanka are currently facing an injury crisis. The head coach, Gary Kirsten, earlier confirmed that the hosts will be without Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Pathum Nissanka for the second Test, leaving some gaps in the batting order.