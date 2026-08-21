IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Include Two New Faces In Squad Ahead Of Second Test
Sri Lanka have called up two new faces for the second match of the Test series against India.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a 165-run defeat against India in the series opener, Sri Lanka have made changes to their squad ahead of the second Test in Colombo. Batter Kamil Mishara and all-rounder Sahan Arachchige have been included in the squad for the do-or-die clash against the Men in Blue in the match starting on August 23.
The call-ups have come after impressive outings from both the uncapped players recently. Arachchige was the team's leading run-scorer in the series against India A. Mishara reaped rewards for his excellent performances in the domestic circuit.
Mishara has played six ODIs for the national team, scoring 148 runs with an average of 24.66. In 24 T20Is, he has racked up 566 runs with an average of 26.95.
Injuries force Sri Lanka into changes for the second #WTC27 Test against India in Colombo.— ICC (@ICC) August 21, 2026
Squad details 👇https://t.co/uP2uwT70X9
Sri Lanka are currently facing an injury crisis. The head coach, Gary Kirsten, earlier confirmed that the hosts will be without Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Pathum Nissanka for the second Test, leaving some gaps in the batting order.
Mendis is currently sidelined as he is facing a severe hamstring issue. On the other hand, Nissanka is still recovering from wrist surgery. Chandimal suffered a concussion on the fourth day of the opening Test, which resulted in a seven-day stand-down period.
As three of the first-choice batters are unavailable, Mishara and Arachchige can feature in the playing XI for the second Test. Sri Lanka are currently at the sixth position in the World Test Championship (WTC) points percentage of 33.33% while India are at the fifth in the standings with a points percentage of 53.33%.
India started the series with a 165-run victory in the Galle Test as they dished out a collective effort . Devdutt Padikkal played an impressive knock of 167 runs with 15 boundaries. Manav Suthar picked 10 wickets across two innings and played a key role in India’s win.
Sri Lanka squad for second Test
Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Ratnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.