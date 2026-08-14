IND vs SL Test Series: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka For Free?
India will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on August 15.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: A two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka is set to begin as both teams are gearing up for it. The first match of the series will be played in Galle, Sri Lanka, from August 15. Preparations for the series are already underway. The Indian team emerged triumphant in the practice match, and they will aim to continue their winning momentum in the series opener. This marks Shubman Gill's first tour of Sri Lanka, both as captain and as a player.
The two-match Test series is being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC), making it all the more significant. The Indian team is currently at the bottom of the points table. However, winning both matches could boost their standing and keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final alive. A defeat, on the other hand, would worsen their situation. That is precisely why the importance of this series rises manifold.
भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज़ का पहला मुकाबला 15 अगस्त से खेला जाएगा। 🏏— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 12, 2026
शुभमन गिल की कप्तानी में #TeamIndia जीत के साथ सीरीज़ का आगाज़ करने के इरादे से मैदान में उतरेगी। 🔥#SLvIND @BCCI @ICC @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/nnHGjLuBgS
Head to head record
India boasts an impressive record in Sri Lanka; Team India has not lost a Test series there since 2008. A total of 46 Test matches have been played between the two teams so far; India has won 22 of these and suffered defeat in 7, while 17 matches ended without a result.
Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Test series
The live telecast of the matches will be shown on the Sony Sports Network as they hold the media rights for the matches. For live streaming, viewers can tune in to the Sony LIV app and website.
𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬. 🔥— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 10, 2026
This Independence Day, #TeamIndia continue their WTC campaign against Sri Lanka in the InsuranceDekho Cup! 🏏
Watch #SLvIND from 15th August, 9 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network & Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/ufBqSBO5sP
Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Test for free?
There is no option to watch the match for free on mobile but viewers can watch the matches for free on DD Sports.
India’s tour of Sri Lanka begins with a Test battle in Galle as the two sides lock horns in the series opener— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 12, 2026
The action starts on August 15 at 10 AM IST.
Catch all the live action on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).#SLvIND@ICC @BCCI @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/Ifk1P367ix
Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Saransh Jain
Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Keshara Nuwantha