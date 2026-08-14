ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL Test Series: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka For Free?

India will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on August 15.

india vs sri lanka test series
India Test cricket team (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: A two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka is set to begin as both teams are gearing up for it. The first match of the series will be played in Galle, Sri Lanka, from August 15. Preparations for the series are already underway. The Indian team emerged triumphant in the practice match, and they will aim to continue their winning momentum in the series opener. This marks Shubman Gill's first tour of Sri Lanka, both as captain and as a player.

The two-match Test series is being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC), making it all the more significant. The Indian team is currently at the bottom of the points table. However, winning both matches could boost their standing and keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final alive. A defeat, on the other hand, would worsen their situation. That is precisely why the importance of this series rises manifold.

Head to head record

India boasts an impressive record in Sri Lanka; Team India has not lost a Test series there since 2008. A total of 46 Test matches have been played between the two teams so far; India has won 22 of these and suffered defeat in 7, while 17 matches ended without a result.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Test series

The live telecast of the matches will be shown on the Sony Sports Network as they hold the media rights for the matches. For live streaming, viewers can tune in to the Sony LIV app and website.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Test for free?

There is no option to watch the match for free on mobile but viewers can watch the matches for free on DD Sports.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Saransh Jain

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Keshara Nuwantha

TAGGED:

SRI LANKA VS INDIA LIVE
SRI LANKA VS INDIA LIVE STREAMING
IND VS SL TEST
IND VS SL 1ST TEST
INDIA VS SRI LANKA TEST SERIES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.