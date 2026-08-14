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IND vs SL Test Series: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka For Free?

Hyderabad: A two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka is set to begin as both teams are gearing up for it. The first match of the series will be played in Galle, Sri Lanka, from August 15. Preparations for the series are already underway. The Indian team emerged triumphant in the practice match, and they will aim to continue their winning momentum in the series opener. This marks Shubman Gill's first tour of Sri Lanka, both as captain and as a player.

The two-match Test series is being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC), making it all the more significant. The Indian team is currently at the bottom of the points table. However, winning both matches could boost their standing and keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final alive. A defeat, on the other hand, would worsen their situation. That is precisely why the importance of this series rises manifold.

Head to head record

India boasts an impressive record in Sri Lanka; Team India has not lost a Test series there since 2008. A total of 46 Test matches have been played between the two teams so far; India has won 22 of these and suffered defeat in 7, while 17 matches ended without a result.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Test series