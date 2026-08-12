ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: Dickwella, Madushanka Return After Three Years As Sri Lanka Unveil Squad For First Test

Hyderabad: Just three days before the start of the Test series against India, Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for the series opener. Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the team while Kamindu Mendis has been appointed as his deputy.

The unveiled squad marks the return of Dilshan Madushanka and Niroshan Dickwella to the Test squad. Keshara Nuwantha has earned a maiden call-up while key batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are missing from the squad.

Two players return after three years

Two players in the form of Dilshan Madushanka and Niroshan Dickwella have returned to the red-ball team. Dickwella, who has experience of 54 Test matches, played his last match in 2023 against New Zealand.

Madushanka, who has played only one Test match, which came in 2023, has also been called back into the team. His last appearance came against Pakistan in red-ball cricket.