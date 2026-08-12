IND vs SL: Dickwella, Madushanka Return After Three Years As Sri Lanka Unveil Squad For First Test
Two Sri Lanka players have returned to the red-ball team after three years for the first Test against India.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Just three days before the start of the Test series against India, Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for the series opener. Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the team while Kamindu Mendis has been appointed as his deputy.
The unveiled squad marks the return of Dilshan Madushanka and Niroshan Dickwella to the Test squad. Keshara Nuwantha has earned a maiden call-up while key batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are missing from the squad.
Two players return after three years
Two players in the form of Dilshan Madushanka and Niroshan Dickwella have returned to the red-ball team. Dickwella, who has experience of 54 Test matches, played his last match in 2023 against New Zealand.
Madushanka, who has played only one Test match, which came in 2023, has also been called back into the team. His last appearance came against Pakistan in red-ball cricket.
Sri Lanka have unveiled squad for the first home Test against India in Galle 📝#WTC27https://t.co/IqRQEOQinO— ICC (@ICC) August 12, 2026
Mendis and Nissanka ruled out due to injury
Kusal Mendis is yet to recover from a right hamstring injury he suffered during a Lanka Premier League (LPL) match. Pathum Nissanka underwent wrist surgery last month and is still recovering from it.
Keshara Nuwantha gets maiden call-up
The off-spin bowling all-rounder has been included in the squad for the first time after taking three wickets in the warm-up fixture. Sri Lanka’s spin unit will be spearheaded by Prabhath Jayasuriya. Ramesh Mendis and Nuwantha will join forces with him in the spin unit. The fast bowling attack will be spearheaded by Asitha Fernando, while Prabhath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka will complete the pace attack.
The first Test against India will start on August 15, while the second Test will be played from August 23-27 at the SSC.
Sri Lanka squad for first Test
Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.