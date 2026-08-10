ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: India’s Spin Coach Provides Update On Shubman Gill’s Availability For First Test

Hyderabad: The Indian team will have their captain Shubman Gill back in the batting unit after not coming to bat in the first innings of the warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI. His brief injury scare has ended on a positive note with India’s spin coach confirming that the player is fit and available for the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, India played a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI. Gill missed the opening day of the practice match after being hit on his right hand during the training session. That raised concerns over his fitness.

Speaking on him missing the opening day, India’s spin coach Sairaj Bahutule said that it was just a precaution.

“It was just a precaution more than anything else. And he has been absolutely fine. He has been doing his training. And the management decided that we could just take that precaution of not putting him into that first day,” Bahutule said.

Gill returned on the third day of the warm-up game to bat for India in the second innings. The team was chasing 207, and he provided a contribution of 44 runs off 54 balls laced with seven fours. Also, the right-handed batter was seen practising in the net session ahead of the first Test.