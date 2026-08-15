600 Tests On 15 August: How India Have Fared In Independence Day Matches?
Indian team is playing their 600th Test match on the 80th Independence Day.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first red-ball game of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka on August 15 marked India’s 600th Test. Notably, the fixture is scheduled on India’s 80th Independence Day. With the encounter at Galle, India became only the third team after Australia and England to play 600 Tests.
15th August is a public holiday across the country as citizens celebrate the official independence from the British Raj. At the same time, the Indian team has taken the field in Sri Lanka, away from home, for the opening fixture of the two-match series.
This is not the first occasion when Team India has taken the field on Independence Day. They played 6 matches on August 15 before the game against Sri Lanka today. India had a mixed bag of results in those matches. They have won two, lost three, while one match ended in a draw.
Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill doing flag hoisting in Galle. pic.twitter.com/cCkWiv4DCy— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 15, 2026
First match abandoned due to rain
India played their first Independence Day Test match against England on August 15, 1952. However, the match was abandoned due to rain. England scored 326 runs in the first innings, while India were bowled out for a paltry 98.
India suffer crushing 10-wicket defeat
India took the field for the second time on Independence Day in 2001 against Sri Lanka. In this Test match, India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat. India scored 187 runs in the first innings and 180 runs in the second innings. Sri Lanka won the match by scoring 362 runs in the first innings and chasing the target with ease in the second innings.
India lose by an innings and 244 runs
India played their third Independence Day match in 2014. This time, they faced England. Played at the Oval in London, India lost the Test match by an innings and 244 runs. In response to England's 486, India were all out for 148 in the first innings and then, following on, were bundled out for 94 in the second.
Lost to Sri Lanka by 63 runs
India’s losing momentum on Independence Day continued as they lost to Sri Lanka in Galle by 63 runs. India scored 375 and 112 in the first innings, while the hosts, Sri Lanka, made 183 and 367, respectively, to win the match by 63 runs.
First Independence Day win
Team India faced the West Indies for the fifth time on this special day in 2019, where they emerged victorious. This was India's first victory in a match played on August 15th. The Men in Blue defeated the West Indies by six wickets in an ODI. Captain Virat Kohli scored a century and was the star player of the match.
Historic win at Lord’s
During their sixth appearance on Independence Day, India achieved a historic victory over England. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami played a crucial role in the team's 151-run victory by sharing a 70-run partnership. India scored 364 runs in the first innings and declared at 298 runs in the second innings. England, meanwhile, were bowled out for 391 in the first innings and 120 in the second.