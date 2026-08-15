ETV Bharat / sports

600 Tests On 15 August: How India Have Fared In Independence Day Matches?

Hyderabad: The first red-ball game of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka on August 15 marked India’s 600th Test. Notably, the fixture is scheduled on India’s 80th Independence Day. With the encounter at Galle, India became only the third team after Australia and England to play 600 Tests.

15th August is a public holiday across the country as citizens celebrate the official independence from the British Raj. At the same time, the Indian team has taken the field in Sri Lanka, away from home, for the opening fixture of the two-match series.

This is not the first occasion when Team India has taken the field on Independence Day. They played 6 matches on August 15 before the game against Sri Lanka today. India had a mixed bag of results in those matches. They have won two, lost three, while one match ended in a draw.

First match abandoned due to rain

India played their first Independence Day Test match against England on August 15, 1952. However, the match was abandoned due to rain. England scored 326 runs in the first innings, while India were bowled out for a paltry 98.

India suffer crushing 10-wicket defeat

India took the field for the second time on Independence Day in 2001 against Sri Lanka. In this Test match, India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat. India scored 187 runs in the first innings and 180 runs in the second innings. Sri Lanka won the match by scoring 362 runs in the first innings and chasing the target with ease in the second innings.