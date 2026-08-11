ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: Mohammad Kaif Picks His Playing XI For First Test; Includes Sarfaraz Khan

Hyderabad: Sarfaraz Khan, who has been out of Team India's Test setup for two years, has finally been included in the squad. He received this opportunity due to the withdrawal of Sai Sudharsan. However, the biggest question remains whether Sarfaraz will secure a spot in the playing XI, as Devdutt Padikkal is considered a strong contender for the number three position—a claim he further bolstered by scoring a century in the practice match.

Nevertheless, former Indian player Mohammad Kaif has advocated for Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the playing XI. He believes Sarfaraz should be picked over Dhruv Jurel, arguing that Sarfaraz plays spin bowling well and is a better option for the pitch at Galle.

Kaif backs Sarfaraz

“If they follow the trend of backing the players who have already been playing for the team, then they might say, ‘Jurel has been with us already. He hasn’t scored consistently, but we will back him because he has already been part of the team.’ If that is the approach, then Sarfaraz will have to wait,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“But if you ask me what the best XI is, Sarfaraz’s name comes into my best XI because of his ability to play spin at No. 5 or No. 6. His record against spin is excellent," he added.