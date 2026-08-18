ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: Dinesh Chandimal Taken To Hospital For Scans After Suffering Neck And Shoulder Injury

File photo: Dinesh Chandimal ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka suffered a blow on the fourth day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday, August 18. Chandimal sustained a serious shoulder and neck injury while fielding, forcing him to leave the field. He has since been sent to the hospital for scans. “The team's physiotherapist and doctor examined him on the field, and he has been taken to the hospital for a scan as a precautionary measure. It was also stated that further information would be provided once the scan results are available,” Sri Lanka cricket said in a statement. How did Chandimal get injured?