IND vs SL: Dinesh Chandimal Taken To Hospital For Scans After Suffering Neck And Shoulder Injury
Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal was sent to the hospital for scans after sustaining shoulder and neck injuries while fielding.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sri Lanka suffered a blow on the fourth day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday, August 18. Chandimal sustained a serious shoulder and neck injury while fielding, forcing him to leave the field. He has since been sent to the hospital for scans.
“The team's physiotherapist and doctor examined him on the field, and he has been taken to the hospital for a scan as a precautionary measure. It was also stated that further information would be provided once the scan results are available,” Sri Lanka cricket said in a statement.
🚨 BIG BLOW FOR SRI LANKA 🚨(According to Cricinfo)— Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) August 18, 2026
- Dinesh Chandimal has been taken to hospital for a precautionary scan after sustaining a shoulder and neck injury while fielding today.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/PqoPNejZHs
How did Chandimal get injured?
When Indian batter KL Rahul played a sweep shot towards deep backward square leg, Chandimal ran in from the left and dived in an attempt to stop the ball. As he dived, the full weight of his body landed on his neck. During the match, Chandimal was seen clutching the back of his neck; the physio attended to him before he was taken off the field.
India extend lead in Galle
India extended their 178-run lead on the fourth day of the match as Rishabh Pant scored a half-century and the team crossed the lead of 350 runs. Also, KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) made significant contributions for the hosts.
Earlier in the match, India posted 462 on the scoreboard as Devdutt Padikkal (167), KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) made important contributions for the team. Prabath Jayasuriya picked four wickets for the Lankan side while Keshara Nuwantha took three wickets.
The team then wrapped up Sri Lanka on 284 as Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja were impressive with the ball, taking four and three wickets respectively. Sonal Dinusha (100) and Niroshan Dickwella (80) provided some resistance for the hosts, but they were unable to take the team towards the first innings total posted by the Indian team.