IND-W vs SA-W World Cup 2025 Final Live Updates: Toss To Take Place At 3 PM IST Due To Wet Outfield

Hyderabad: The start of the proceedings for the final of the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa has been delayed by 30 minutes due to the wet outfield. The tournament will get a new champion with the result of the match. India have finished as runner-up twice in the past, while South Africa have entered their maiden final in the tournament. The anticipation is high amongst cricket fans as an exciting contest is expected with both teams coming into the final on the back of strong performances against mighty opponents.

India trumped Australia, pulling off a record chase of 339 runs thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues' knock of unbeaten 127 runs. South Africa, on the other hand, beat England, and Laura Wolvaardt shone with the bat.