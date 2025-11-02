ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs SA-W World Cup 2025 Final Live Updates: Toss To Take Place At 3 PM IST Due To Wet Outfield

The toss will take place at 3 PM due to a wet outfield and the play will start at 3:30 PM IST.

India are up against South Africa in the final of the Women's World Cup 2025 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 2, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: The start of the proceedings for the final of the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa has been delayed by 30 minutes due to the wet outfield. The tournament will get a new champion with the result of the match. India have finished as runner-up twice in the past, while South Africa have entered their maiden final in the tournament. The anticipation is high amongst cricket fans as an exciting contest is expected with both teams coming into the final on the back of strong performances against mighty opponents.

India trumped Australia, pulling off a record chase of 339 runs thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues' knock of unbeaten 127 runs. South Africa, on the other hand, beat England, and Laura Wolvaardt shone with the bat.

More to follow...

