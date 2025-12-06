IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India End Toss-Losing Streak; Chose To Bowl
India won the toss in the third ODI of the series after losing 20 tosses in a row in ODI cricket.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST|
Updated : December 6, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: India finally broke their streak of losing the toss in the third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. India have been losing the toss in ODIs since the final of the 2023 World Cup, but they finally broke the jinx. India have made one change to their playing XI, replacing Washington Sundar with Tilak Verma. South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Ryan Rickelton and Ottneil Baartman in place of Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi, who are ruled out for two weeks.
KL Rahul said after winning the toss that they will look to chase under the dew factor.
🚨 Toss 🚨#TeamIndia have won the toss and elected to field first.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2025
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HM6zm9o7bm#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/vYNPSa1iKF
"We are going to bowl first. We trained here last night, there was dew, and it didn't come in early like Ranchi and Raipur. We want to chase the total and see how we can bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We are really happy with the way we have played in the last two games. Considering the conditions, we have done well, and there are a lot of positives to take," he said.
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said that they would have also preferred to bowl first after winning the toss.
"We would have bowled first. A good start upfront will set it up for the middle order, we'll try and put a competitive score on the board and then hopefully defend it. It's been entertaining, hasn't it? From the red ball stuff now to the white ball stuff. The crowd has come out and I'm sure they'll be rooting for the Indian side," he stated.
The series is levelled at 1-1, and the winner of the third ODI will also determine the winner of the series. All eyes are on Virat Kohli, who has scored back-to-back hundreds in the series.
Here's a look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the series decider 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2025
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HM6zm9o7bm#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/SAeo0okUT8
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman