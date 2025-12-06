ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India End Toss-Losing Streak; Chose To Bowl

Hyderabad: India finally broke their streak of losing the toss in the third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. India have been losing the toss in ODIs since the final of the 2023 World Cup, but they finally broke the jinx. India have made one change to their playing XI, replacing Washington Sundar with Tilak Verma. South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Ryan Rickelton and Ottneil Baartman in place of Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi, who are ruled out for two weeks.

KL Rahul said after winning the toss that they will look to chase under the dew factor.

"We are going to bowl first. We trained here last night, there was dew, and it didn't come in early like Ranchi and Raipur. We want to chase the total and see how we can bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We are really happy with the way we have played in the last two games. Considering the conditions, we have done well, and there are a lot of positives to take," he said.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said that they would have also preferred to bowl first after winning the toss.