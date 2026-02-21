IND vs SA | 'People Who Are Worried About His Form, I Worry For Them': Suryakumar Yadav Backs Abhishek Sharma
On the eve of a high-stakes Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad, Surya Kumar Yadav underscores India’s shift to smart, adaptable batting & faith in depth.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST|
Updated : February 21, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: On the eve of India’s most anticipated Super 8 clash, there was no sense of alarm in the home camp — only a calculated calm and reiteration of a plan that has been quietly reshaped to suit this World Cup’s trickier surfaces.
At the Press conference ahead of the meeting with South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, skipper Surya Kumar Yadav spoke not of concerns, but of adaptability — a theme that has come to define India’s campaign so far.
“I think we are ready to adapt to any sort of wickets,” he said, reflecting on a group stage where India moved from the truer surfaces of Mumbai to the more gripping, two-paced tracks in Ahmedabad. “We have played enough cricket now to understand what kind of batting we need to do in the post-powerplay and then take over and finish the game,” he said with his usual playful confidence.
It is a subtle but significant shift in method. India’s batting, once built on relentless early assault, has evolved into something more conditional — an innings that can absorb pressure before accelerating late. Surya was clear that the team’s power remains intact, but its use is now more situational.
“We don’t want to become a team where we keep hitting and hitting,” he explained. “There can be a situation where two or three wickets fall early. So, we have to be a smart team between overs 7 and 15 — and once the base is strong, we know we can get 60–70 in the last five,” he asserted.
That recalibration sits at the heart of India’s Super 8 approach. Their powerplay returns have been steady rather than explosive, and their middle overs have occasionally slowed against spin, but the side believes its depth allows for late acceleration even from difficult positions.
That belief extends to individuals under scrutiny — none more so than Abhishek Sharma. Three matches, three ducks, and yet the team remains publicly unwavering.
“People who are worried about his form, I worry for them,” Surya said with a smile. “He is playing with his identity. If it comes off, it comes off. If not, we are there to cover it. Last year he covered for everyone — this time we will do it for him.”
The message is consistent: Roles matter as much as runs.
India’s flexibility through the middle order has been another defining feature. With a long batting unit stretching to No 8, the team has kept positions fluid depending on matchups and game situation.
“From No. 3 to No. 7 or 8, everyone has to be flexible,” Surya said. “If there are no wickets till eight or nine overs, you might see Shivam Dube or even Hardik come in early depending on the match-up. Everyone has to be ready,” he warned.
That flexibility has also been a response to conditions at Motera, where early movement with the new ball has been noticeable in both innings. Surya acknowledged that seamers have found “a bit of edge in the powerplay” regardless of whether they bowl first or second — a factor that makes early wickets a recurring risk.
In those situations, the emphasis shifts quickly from tempo to stability.
“If two wickets fall, then someone has to take a little bit of a backseat, build a partnership till the 10th over, and then we have enough firepower to go again,” he said, referring to the roles played by himself and Tilak Varma in the middle overs.
The presence of multiple left-handers in India’s line-up has raised tactical questions ahead of facing South Africa’s off-spin options, but Suryakumar dismissed concerns that it makes India predictable.
“We have played a lot of Cricket against all kinds of bowlers,” he said. “Whether it’s off-spin or left-arm spin, everyone has their own gameplan. If the team needs runs, we will score runs against any of them,” he said.
If India’s batting has required adjustment, their bowling remains their security blanket — a point Surya returned to more than once. “I take a lot of pride in our bowling unit,” he said. “If we get 170, 175, even 180, I believe we can defend it. That is the confidence we have,” he said.
It is a statement that reveals how India see matches on these surfaces: Totals that once felt par are now match-winning with disciplined bowling. Beyond tactics, there is the emotional context of playing a global tournament at home — something Surya acknowledged brings its own weight.
“You cannot run away from pressure when you play such a big event at home,” he said. “You meet people everywhere, everyone wants you to win. But we are trying to stay in the present, take one game at a time. If there is no pressure, there is no fun in playing,” Surya said.
South Africa, their first opponents in the Super 8 round, arrive with the advantage of familiarity in Ahmedabad and a reputation for middle-overs control — the very phase India are recalibrating. But Surya was keen to downplay any perceived advantage.
“Almost all players have played a lot of cricket here,” he said. “It’s a good 50-50 contest. Whoever plays good cricket tomorrow will win,” he said.
Even the toss, often magnified at this venue because of dew, was dismissed as “a little overrated now,” with Surya backing his side’s ability to defend totals under lights.
In tone and content, the briefing offered a clear window into India’s mindset: pragmatic, flexible and quietly confident in its depth.
On Sunday night in Ahmedabad, that approach will be tested against a South African side that has built its campaign on control and familiarity. India, though, believes they have learned enough from the surfaces — and from themselves — to meet that challenge on their own terms.