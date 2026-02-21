ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA | 'People Who Are Worried About His Form, I Worry For Them': Suryakumar Yadav Backs Abhishek Sharma

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: On the eve of India’s most anticipated Super 8 clash, there was no sense of alarm in the home camp — only a calculated calm and reiteration of a plan that has been quietly reshaped to suit this World Cup’s trickier surfaces.

At the Press conference ahead of the meeting with South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, skipper Surya Kumar Yadav spoke not of concerns, but of adaptability — a theme that has come to define India’s campaign so far.

“I think we are ready to adapt to any sort of wickets,” he said, reflecting on a group stage where India moved from the truer surfaces of Mumbai to the more gripping, two-paced tracks in Ahmedabad. “We have played enough cricket now to understand what kind of batting we need to do in the post-powerplay and then take over and finish the game,” he said with his usual playful confidence.

It is a subtle but significant shift in method. India’s batting, once built on relentless early assault, has evolved into something more conditional — an innings that can absorb pressure before accelerating late. Surya was clear that the team’s power remains intact, but its use is now more situational.

“We don’t want to become a team where we keep hitting and hitting,” he explained. “There can be a situation where two or three wickets fall early. So, we have to be a smart team between overs 7 and 15 — and once the base is strong, we know we can get 60–70 in the last five,” he asserted.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, with BCCI's media manager Anand Subramaniam leaves for a press conference ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (PTI)

That recalibration sits at the heart of India’s Super 8 approach. Their powerplay returns have been steady rather than explosive, and their middle overs have occasionally slowed against spin, but the side believes its depth allows for late acceleration even from difficult positions.

That belief extends to individuals under scrutiny — none more so than Abhishek Sharma. Three matches, three ducks, and yet the team remains publicly unwavering.

“People who are worried about his form, I worry for them,” Surya said with a smile. “He is playing with his identity. If it comes off, it comes off. If not, we are there to cover it. Last year he covered for everyone — this time we will do it for him.”

The message is consistent: Roles matter as much as runs.

India’s flexibility through the middle order has been another defining feature. With a long batting unit stretching to No 8, the team has kept positions fluid depending on matchups and game situation.

“From No. 3 to No. 7 or 8, everyone has to be flexible,” Surya said. “If there are no wickets till eight or nine overs, you might see Shivam Dube or even Hardik come in early depending on the match-up. Everyone has to be ready,” he warned.