India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa In Trouble; Reeling At 36/3

South Africa won the toss against India in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 and chose to bat.

Aiden Markram won toss against India (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 22, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST

Updated : February 22, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST

Hyderabad: South Africa chose to bat first after winning the toss against India in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Proteas have made four changes to their playing XI, while India have made no changes to their playing XI. Markram said at the toss that the pitch is looking drier than what they have seen in the past. Both teams were unbeaten in the group stage, and they will aim to continue their winning momentum.

IND vs SA live updates start from here

South Africa 31/3 (5 Overs)

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant opening spell to trouble the South African batters. Also, the ball is stopping a bit on the surface, and that is making it difficult for batters to time their strokes. David Miller amassed 11 runs from the fifth over of the inings and that might have provided the South Africa side with some sigh of relief.

Team changes

South Africa have made four changes to their playing XI as Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and David Miller have been brought in to the playing XI.

Playing XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Head to head

India have an upper edge over South Africa in the matches against India. They have won 21 matches out of the 35 played between these two teams, while South Africa have won 13. One match ended in a no result. India have won five of the seven matches played between these two teams in the T20 World Cup.

More to follow...

Last Updated : February 22, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST

