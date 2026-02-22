ETV Bharat / sports

India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa In Trouble; Reeling At 36/3

Hyderabad: South Africa chose to bat first after winning the toss against India in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Proteas have made four changes to their playing XI, while India have made no changes to their playing XI. Markram said at the toss that the pitch is looking drier than what they have seen in the past. Both teams were unbeaten in the group stage, and they will aim to continue their winning momentum.

IND vs SA live updates start from here

South Africa 31/3 (5 Overs)

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant opening spell to trouble the South African batters. Also, the ball is stopping a bit on the surface, and that is making it difficult for batters to time their strokes. David Miller amassed 11 runs from the fifth over of the inings and that might have provided the South Africa side with some sigh of relief.

Team changes