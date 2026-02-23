ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Signals Batting Reset Ahead Of Must-Win Games

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: India’s Super 8 defeat to South Africa has triggered a hard, unsparing audit of their batting — and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak did not flinch from the diagnosis. “It was a completely off day today,” he said, before going further, insisting there could be no hiding behind excuses of pressure or inexperience.

“Honestly, there is no pressure or inexperience. So many IPL and T20 matches they play… if we call that inexperience, then I am not sure what experience is,” Kotak said, laying the responsibility squarely on execution and game awareness.

That bluntness captures where India stands: A batting unit heavy on reputation but currently short on clarity. Chasing 187, a total Kotak insisted was well within reach, India never found rhythm or composure. “A 220 or 230, I understand, could have been difficult, but 180–190, definitely not,” he said, emphasising that the pitch offered no undue demons. The contrast with South Africa was stark. Reduced to 20 for 3, they rebuilt through partnerships and smart tempo shifts. India, in comparison, collapsed without resistance. Kotak acknowledged the absence of a fightback: There was no intent to stabilise, no recalibration of approach when early wickets fell.

A recurring tactical weakness is now front and centre — left-handers falling to off-spin early. “That is definitely a concern, and we need to do something about it,” Kotak admitted, hinting that India may revisit their opening combination or batting order to break predictability. The issue has become structural. Opposition teams have repeatedly used spin in the power play against India’s left-heavy top order, gaining early control. It is a pattern that now demands either a personnel shift or a reworked approach.

Kotak also addressed the decision to leave out Axar Patel in favour of Washington Sundar, a move designed to counter South Africa’s left-handed threat. “Surya and Gautam talked about it… for this match we thought an off-spinner was necessary,” he said. But the plan unravelled quickly. Sundar did not bowl in the power play as intended and was used in the middle overs, where Axar’s control and batting value might have been more effective.

“If everything had gone by plan… but it did not,” Kotak admitted — a telling line that reflects a broader issue with India’s tournament approach: Planning for one scenario, failing to adapt when the game moves elsewhere.