IND Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3: India All Out For 201 As Pacer Marco Jansen Puts South Africa In Command
South Africa has extended their lead to 314 runs at the end of play on Day 3 in the ongoing second Test against India
Published : November 24, 2025 at 9:43 AM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Guwahati: South Africa was in total command in the second Test against India as they lead by 314 runs after the end of play on the third day at the Assam Cricket Association stadium here on Monday.
India, who are trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, was bundled out for just 201 in their first essay. Left-arm speedster Marco Jansen ripped through the Indian batting line-up and returned with fine figures of 6 for 48. Yet again, the famed Indian batting line-up crumbled.
South Africa, in their second essay, was poised at 26 for no loss when stumps were drawn. For the record, South Africa, the current world champions, have already won the first Test played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The visitors had posted a mammoth 489 in the first essay after opting to bat.
The Indian batters were guilty of poor shot selection on a good batting track as Jansen used the short ball exceptionally well to reduce the hosts to 174 for 7 at lunch. From a relatively comfortable 95 for 1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 97 balls) cruising to an attractive fifty, things suddenly went downhill for the hosts, losing the next six wickets for 27 runs. India slumped to 122 for 7 in less than half an hour into the second session.
The pitch had no demons in it, but Jansen, the man with a 6 feet 8 inch frame, extracted bounce that was disconcerting enough to trouble the Indian batters, who were indiscreet in their shot selection.
Only KL Rahul (22) and Jaiswal, after a 65-run stand, got deliveries from Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, respectively that bounced from length. Rahul was forward leaning, and apart from the extra bounce, the turn also did him in with the ball pouched by the first slip fielder.
In the case of Jaiswal, he had shaped to drive Harmer but then realised that the ball jumped awkwardly as he jabbed it with hard hands, and Jansen at the backward point dived forward to send him back to the dug-out. However, the next three batters -- Dhruv Jurel (0), Sai Sudharsan (15) and Rishabh Pant (7) would like to forget the shots that they played in a real hurry.
Jurel took the bait of a short ball outside the off-stump, but the pace of the delivery was slower than expected. The resultant pull-shot never got the desired elevation but what was really disturbing was the choice of shot with five minutes to go for lunch.
The most disappointing was skipper Pant's dismissal despite knowing that the team is in doldrums. Knowing his propensity to charge down the track to pacers, Jansen cleverly shortened the length further. Pant had jumped out for an ugly cross-batted hoick, and the thin edge was taken by Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps.
Suddenly, India were 102 for 5 and then Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja, the two all-rounders, were sorted by well-directed short balls delivered at the body by Jansen.
Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah also made a beeline to the pavilion as the Indian innings folded in 83.5 overs. Harmer ably supported Jansen with figures of 3 for 64 while Keshav Maharaj (1 for 39) picked up a wicket.
In the second innings, the South African openers Ryal Rickelton and Aiden Markram were playing without any pressure. They would look to put another big score in the second essay and dominate the innings bowlers when play resumes on day four on Tuesday.
For India, it is now about saving the Test and avoid a whitewash. For the record, 288 is the second-highest first-innings lead without enforcing a follow-on in Tests in India, behind 299 for India versus Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2017.
