IND Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3: India All Out For 201 As Pacer Marco Jansen Puts South Africa In Command

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul sprint between the wickets during day three of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. ( PTI )

Guwahati: South Africa was in total command in the second Test against India as they lead by 314 runs after the end of play on the third day at the Assam Cricket Association stadium here on Monday.

India, who are trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, was bundled out for just 201 in their first essay. Left-arm speedster Marco Jansen ripped through the Indian batting line-up and returned with fine figures of 6 for 48. Yet again, the famed Indian batting line-up crumbled.

South Africa, in their second essay, was poised at 26 for no loss when stumps were drawn. For the record, South Africa, the current world champions, have already won the first Test played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The visitors had posted a mammoth 489 in the first essay after opting to bat.

The Indian batters were guilty of poor shot selection on a good batting track as Jansen used the short ball exceptionally well to reduce the hosts to 174 for 7 at lunch. From a relatively comfortable 95 for 1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 97 balls) cruising to an attractive fifty, things suddenly went downhill for the hosts, losing the next six wickets for 27 runs. India slumped to 122 for 7 in less than half an hour into the second session.

The pitch had no demons in it, but Jansen, the man with a 6 feet 8 inch frame, extracted bounce that was disconcerting enough to trouble the Indian batters, who were indiscreet in their shot selection.

Only KL Rahul (22) and Jaiswal, after a 65-run stand, got deliveries from Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, respectively that bounced from length. Rahul was forward leaning, and apart from the extra bounce, the turn also did him in with the ball pouched by the first slip fielder.

In the case of Jaiswal, he had shaped to drive Harmer but then realised that the ball jumped awkwardly as he jabbed it with hard hands, and Jansen at the backward point dived forward to send him back to the dug-out. However, the next three batters -- Dhruv Jurel (0), Sai Sudharsan (15) and Rishabh Pant (7) would like to forget the shots that they played in a real hurry.