ETV Bharat / sports

Muthusamy, Verreynne Defy India To Take SA To 316 For Six At Tea

India's Ravindra Jadeja during the day two of the second Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. ( PTI )

Guwahati: Senuran Muthusamy showed his batting prowess while Kyle Verreynne was defiant in his approach as South Africa frustrated the Indian bowling unit to reach 316 for six at tea on day two of the second Test here.

Left-hander Muthusamy (56 batting off 131 balls) looked solid in defence en route to his third Test fifty and also added an unbroken 70 runs for the seventh wicket with keeper-batter Verreynne (38 batting, 94 balls), who played some edgy shots but then settled down nicely over the course of time. The Proteas took a heavy roller in the morning, which indicates that initially it would play well and then quickly start crumbling by the start of the third day.

The Barsapara track became a quintessential 22 yards from the throwback era, where it flattened out considerably, making India's two finger spinners, Washington Sundar (0/45 in 21 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/47 in 18 overs), look pedestrian through the second morning. What became a problem for the finger spinners was the lack of zip off the surface, making it comfortable for the batters. Muthusamy defended well on the front foot and also played some flowing drives.