IND vs SA 5th T20I: India Post 231/5 Batting First Thanks to Fifties From Pandya And Tilak
India have put themselves in control of the proceedings in the fifth T20I with a total of 231/5 in the first innings.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST|
Updated : December 19, 2025 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team amassed 231/5 on the scoreboard while batting first in the fifth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between India and South Africa. Shubman Gill is yet to recover from a toe injury, and so Sanju Samson replaced him in the playing XI. The opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (34) and Samson provided a flying start to the team, accumulating 63 runs from just 5.4 overs before the former was dismissed. Samson (37) was dismissed after adding 34 runs for the second wicket with Tilak Verma.
Suryakumar was sent back to the pavilion by Corbin Bosch after scoring just five runs, but the duo of Hardik Pandya and Tilak took charge of the things, smacking the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Tilak was building the innings steadily while Hardik was scripting an unbelievable carnage. The duo added 105 runs from 44 deliveries fourth wicket, as Pandya was dismissed after racking up 63 runs from just 25 deliveries, laced with five sixes. Also, Pandya completed 2000 runs in T20I cricket.
7⃣3⃣ from Tilak Varma
6⃣3⃣ from Hardik Pandya
Impressive show with the bat help #TeamIndia set a target of 2⃣3⃣2⃣ 🎯
Tilak scored 73 runs from 42 deliveries. Shivam Dube smashed an unbeaten 10 runs from three deliveries. A collective effort from the Indian batting unit ensured that the team registered their second-highest T20I total at the venue. Corbin Bosch was the pick of the bopwlers taking two wickets in his spell while conceding 44 runs.
India are leading by 2-1 in the series, and a win will help them emerge triumphant. On the other hand, South Africa desperately needs a victory to avoid a defeat and draw the series 2-2.