IND vs SA 5th T20I: India Post 231/5 Batting First Thanks to Fifties From Pandya And Tilak

Hyderabad: The Indian team amassed 231/5 on the scoreboard while batting first in the fifth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between India and South Africa. Shubman Gill is yet to recover from a toe injury, and so Sanju Samson replaced him in the playing XI. The opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (34) and Samson provided a flying start to the team, accumulating 63 runs from just 5.4 overs before the former was dismissed. Samson (37) was dismissed after adding 34 runs for the second wicket with Tilak Verma.

Suryakumar was sent back to the pavilion by Corbin Bosch after scoring just five runs, but the duo of Hardik Pandya and Tilak took charge of the things, smacking the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Tilak was building the innings steadily while Hardik was scripting an unbelievable carnage. The duo added 105 runs from 44 deliveries fourth wicket, as Pandya was dismissed after racking up 63 runs from just 25 deliveries, laced with five sixes. Also, Pandya completed 2000 runs in T20I cricket.