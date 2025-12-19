ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs South Africa Live On TV And Online For Free?

Hyderabad: India will play in the final and fifth T20I of the bilateral series between India and South Africa on Friday, December 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead after the fourth T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to fog. India will be aiming to win the series by 3-1, while the visitors would be aiming for a victory and level the series. It will be their 14th consecutive T20I series win if they sign off the series with a victory.

Pitch report

The playing conditions are expected to be batting-friendly, and a fast outfield will also aid the batters in scoring runs. Dew factor is likely to play a key role, and so winning the toss will be important for both teams. Thus, the team winning the toss is likely to field first in the match.

183 is the average score at the venue, and considering the dew factor, the team batting first would target a total of around 200.

Head-to-head records

India have an edge in the head-to-head record, winning 20 of the 35 matches played between the two nations. 20 of them were won by the Indian team, while South Africa were victorious on 13 occasions. Two of the matches were tied or ended in a no result.

IND vs SA 5th T20I live streaming details