IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs South Africa Live On TV And Online For Free?
India will be up against South Africa in the fifth T20I of the bilateral series between the two nations.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: India will play in the final and fifth T20I of the bilateral series between India and South Africa on Friday, December 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead after the fourth T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to fog. India will be aiming to win the series by 3-1, while the visitors would be aiming for a victory and level the series. It will be their 14th consecutive T20I series win if they sign off the series with a victory.
Pitch report
The playing conditions are expected to be batting-friendly, and a fast outfield will also aid the batters in scoring runs. Dew factor is likely to play a key role, and so winning the toss will be important for both teams. Thus, the team winning the toss is likely to field first in the match.
Ahmedabad calling ☎️🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 19, 2025
With the series victory on the line and a 2–1 advantage, Team India step into the decider with one goal, seal it in style. 💥#INDvSA 👉 5th T20I 👉 FRI, 19th DEC, 5:30PM onwards pic.twitter.com/yEkFaM2t7S
183 is the average score at the venue, and considering the dew factor, the team batting first would target a total of around 200.
Head-to-head records
India have an edge in the head-to-head record, winning 20 of the 35 matches played between the two nations. 20 of them were won by the Indian team, while South Africa were victorious on 13 occasions. Two of the matches were tied or ended in a no result.
IND vs SA 5th T20I live streaming details
When will the India vs South Africa 5th T20I take place?
The fifth T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Friday, December 19, at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Touchdown Ahmedabad! 👌#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/7MiFNo4JWf— BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2025
Where will the India vs South Africa 5th T20I be held?
The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Which channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 5th T20I?
The India vs South Africa 5th T20I will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India.
Where will live streaming be available for India vs South Africa 5th T20I?
The 5th T20I between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.