IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh Overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar In Elite List; South Africa All Out On 117 While Batting First

Hyderabad: Indian bowlers put on a brilliant performance to bundle out South Africa for 117 in Dharamsala in the third T20I of the series. The series is levelled at 1-1, and the performance of the bowling unit might help India take a lead in the series.

The Indian bowlers started troubling the South African batters, and the wickets were falling continuously. Aiden Markram held one end, but no one from the other end were able to stay for long at the crease. Markram played a knock of 61 runs from 46 deliveries.

Donovan Ferreira formed a 25-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but he was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets each.

Arshdeep Singh scripted his name in the record books

The Indian duo of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana gave a brilliant start with the ball. Arshdeep has not only provided early breakthroughs for the Indian team but also inked his name in the record books on Sunday in Dharamsala.

He became the leading wicket-taker for India in the powerplay in T20Is, surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a tally of 48 wickets from 68 innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 47 wickets from 0-6 Overs in T20Is. Jasprit Bumrah has taken 33 wickets in the first six overs for India in T20Is.

Arshdeep had a brilliant start to his spell as he dismissed Reeza Hendricks on the fourth ball of the innings with a brilliant inswinger. In his first three overs, he conceded just nine runs and picked a single wicket. The Indian bowlers reduced to opposition to 44/5 in just 10.1 overs.

Players with 1000-plus runs, 100-plus sixes & 100-plus wkts (T20Is)

Sikandar Raza

Mohammad Nabi