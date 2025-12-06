ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Joins Elite Club Including Tendulkar, Dravid And Kohli

Coming into the contest, Rohit needed 27 runs to complete 20,000 international runs. With his 41st run, he joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli and became the fourth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat. Overall, he became the 14th cricketer in the world to reach the milestone. The 38-year-old achieved the feat when he scored his 27th run during the chase of 271 runs.

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma joined the 20K club in international cricket during the third ODI between India and South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. India are dominating the decider of the three-match ODI series. After bundling out South Africa on 270, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a solid start to the Men in Blue.

Most runs in international cricket for India

Sachin Tendulkar: 664 matches, 34,357 runs, 100 hundreds and 164 fifties

Virat Kohli: 556 matches, 27,910 runs, 84 hundreds and 144 fifties

Rahul Dravid: 504 matches, 24,064 runs, 48 hundreds and 145 fifties

Rohit Sharma: 505 matches, 20,006 runs, 50 hundreds and 111 fifties

Sourav Ganguly: 421 matches, 18,433 runs,38 hundreds and 106 fifties

Rohit has scored more than 11,000 runs in ODIs and over 4000 runs in T20Is, as the majority of his runs have come from white-ball cricket. Notably,. Rohit finished as India's highest run-getter in T20 cricket before retiring from the format after India's World Cup-winning run in 2024.

Rohit scored fifty in the match and gave a solid platform to India for a successful run chase. Yashasvi Jaiswal was also supporting him from the other end, and the duo put India in a commanding position during the chase.

Earlier in the match, Indian bowlers bundled out South Africa on 270 after Quinton de Kock scored a century for the visitors. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna both picked four wickets each to all out the opposition. Also, Rohit's innings will make a strong case for him to be included in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.