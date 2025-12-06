ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Quinton De Kock Equals Sanath Jayasuriya's Record; South Africa Restricted To 270

Hyderabad: South Africa posted a total of 270 while batting first in the third and final ODI of the series against India. Quinton de Kock played a pivotal role with a century and also scripted his name in the record books.

South Africa batter Quinton de Kock produced an impressive knock in the first innings of the third ODI between India and South Africa. The left-handed batter scored his seventh ODI ton against India. With this, he equalled Sanath Jayasuriya’s tally of scoring seven centuries in ODI cricket as an opener. With his clen ball-striking ability, de Kock played a knock of 106 runs from 89 deliveries.

De Kock looked in control right from the start, and South Africa were 114/2 from 21 overs at one point heading for a decent total. However, they suffered a collapse late in the innings and were reduced to 235/7 from 38.3 overs.

Most ODI hundreds vs India