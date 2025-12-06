IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Quinton De Kock Equals Sanath Jayasuriya's Record; South Africa Restricted To 270
South Africa were bundled out on 270 while batting first in the third ODI of the bilateral series against India.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa posted a total of 270 while batting first in the third and final ODI of the series against India. Quinton de Kock played a pivotal role with a century and also scripted his name in the record books.
South Africa batter Quinton de Kock produced an impressive knock in the first innings of the third ODI between India and South Africa. The left-handed batter scored his seventh ODI ton against India. With this, he equalled Sanath Jayasuriya’s tally of scoring seven centuries in ODI cricket as an opener. With his clen ball-striking ability, de Kock played a knock of 106 runs from 89 deliveries.
Quinton de Kock storms to a spectacular century in Visakhapatnam 🔥— ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2025
📸: @ProteasMenCSA #INDvSA 📝: https://t.co/jWkcWxZyVF pic.twitter.com/ZvOdnPpnGl
De Kock looked in control right from the start, and South Africa were 114/2 from 21 overs at one point heading for a decent total. However, they suffered a collapse late in the innings and were reduced to 235/7 from 38.3 overs.
Most ODI hundreds vs India
- Quinton de Kock - 7 (23 innings)
- Sanath Jayasuriya - 7 (85 innings)
- AB de Villiers - 6 (32 innings)
- Ricky Potning - 6 (59 innings)
- Kumar Sangakkara - 6 (71 innings)
The 32-year-old reached the milestone faster, as he took only 23 innings, as compared to 85 innings taken by the former Sri Lankan opener. The left-handed batter also equalled AB de Villiers’ feat of scoring seven hundreds, most by a visiting batter in India.
Dewald Brevis ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2025
Marco Jansen ✅
Two in an over for Kuldeep Yadav!
South Africa 7⃣ Down
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HM6zm9o7bm#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/aQTLqgmGVb
His knock also helped him equal Kumar Sangakkara for most ODI hundreds by a designated wicketkeeper with 23 tons in the 50-over cricket.
South Africa bundled out on 270
Although de Kock provided South Africa a solid start and they were in a decent position to score a healthy total, the team suffered a collapse late in the innings, and Kuldee Yadav bamboozled the Proteas’ batters with his spin. Temba Bavuma was the second-highest run-getter in the innings with a knock of 48 runs. ‘
Kuldeep and Prasidh Krishna picked four wickets each to restrict South Africa to a total of 270.